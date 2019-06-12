Today’s Birthday (06/12/19). Take your romance to the next level this year. Strategize and contribute steadily for shared gain. Extra money flows in this summer, before a family financial shift. Shared accounts surge next winter, before unexpected personal expenses arise. Put your hands and hearts together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Don’t try a new idea yet. Discover a structural problem. Define the work schedule carefully, and handle responsibilities on time. Practical actions get positive results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay patient with your partner. Don’t make assumptions. Impulsive words could backfire. Consider common goals, dreams and commitments. Strengthen bonds with shared experience.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Nurture your physical health and wellness. Self-esteem increases when you avoid arguments. Stay out of somebody else’s argument. Private effort pays off.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and prioritize fun with people you love. You’re developing a new perspective. Don’t overextend yourself. Share a passion with someone interesting.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make domestic repairs and renovations. Nurture home and family. The gentle approach works best now. Keep your agreements. Clean messes, and reward yourself with relaxation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study new developments. Slow and easy does it. Don’t rush into anything. Draw up plans and communications. Consider changes, and craft your response.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on making money. Use your own good sense with a financial deal. Make sure the numbers add up. Mistakes could get expensive. Compute expenses.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’ve got the confidence to pull off your idea. Stifle rebellious tendencies for now. Clarifying misunderstandings could get time-consuming. Slow down to finish faster.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Maintain a mystery. Take a refreshing pause. Privacy soothes your sensitivities. Listen more than you speak. Sort, clean and organize. Make space for what’s ahead.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Work together for an inspiring possibility. Cultivate leadership on your team. New facts dispel old fears. Guard against impetuous moves. Talk things over.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Work has your attention. Slow down to avoid mistakes. Costs can vary widely. Don’t get burned. Get creative to find a solution to a challenging puzzle.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Conditions favor travel and exploration. Get out while the getting is good. Make long-distance connections. Stay respectful, even when it’s chaotic. Watch your step.
Thought for Today: “Adventure is not outside man; it is within.” — George Eliot, English novelist (1819-1880)
Notable birthdays: Songwriter Richard M. Sherman is 91. Jazz musician Chick Corea is 78. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 78. Singer Roy Harper is 78. Pop singer Len Barry is 77. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 70. Actress Sonia Manzano is 69. Rock musician Bun E. Carlos is 68. Country singer-musician Junior Brown is 67. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 66. Actor Timothy Busfield is 62. Singer Meredith Brooks is 61. Actress Jenilee Harrison is 61. Rock musician John Linnell is 60. Actor John Enos is 57. Rapper Grandmaster Dee is 57. Actor Paul Schulze is 57. Actor Eamonn Walker is 57. Actress Paula Marshall is 55. Actress Frances O’Connor is 52. Rock musician Bardi Martin is 50. Actor Rick Hoffman is 49. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell is 47. Actor Mel Rodriguez is 46. Actor Jason Mewes is 45. Actor Michael Muhney is 44. Blues musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 42. Actor Timothy Simons is 41. Actor Wil Horneff is 40. Singer Robyn is 40. Rock singer-musician John Gourley is 38. Actor Dave Franco is 34. Country singer Chris Young is 34. Actor Luke Youngblood is 33. Rap group MC Jay Are is 30. Actor Ryan Malgarini is 27.
