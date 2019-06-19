Today’s Birthday (06/19/19). Partnership and collaboration flourishes this year. Coordinate efforts for shared benefit. You’re financially flush this summer, before navigating family financial changes. Collaborative efforts pay off next winter, before you shift to a new income path. Support each other for prosperity, ease and happiness.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Can you go play with friends? Talk and move together. Exercise dissipates pent-up energy. Favor team building over productivity. Have some fun.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus to manage a structural breakdown at work. A barrier challenges your responsibilities, duties and obligations. Communication reveals and action implements solutions. Look sharp.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — An old dream for exploration and adventure shines again. Slow down on the road to avoid accidents from unforeseen obstacles. Watch where you’re going.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Patiently work out the numbers before committing funds. Avoid frivolous spending. Make repairs and pay debts, step by step. Changes necessitate budget revisions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Navigate an obstacle with your partner. Avoid arguing, and it could get romantic. Listen generously and patiently. Learn what another wants. Collaborate for common gain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep making improvements to your physical performance. Don’t push or force an outcome. Avoid risky moves. Rest and good food are as important as practice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax, and talk things over with loved ones. The answer may seem elusive. A structural barrier impedes your game. Wait for developments. Enjoy the company.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Home and family demand your attention. Make structural repairs, and clean messes. Find creative ways to save resources. Enjoy domestic comforts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Listen first before advancing to avoid a communications breakdown. Follow your emotions as well as your intellect. Distractions can cause mistakes. Take notes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Potential profits may require more time than anticipated. Watch for hidden complications with something that seems a bargain. Disagree persuasively. Provide excellent service.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Wear something you feel powerful and strong in. If you doubt your own ability, practice the part until you learn it. Pamper yourself with kindness.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Decrease stress by reducing stimulation. Spend time in nature. Notice birdsong and cloud patterns. Let your mind wander. Feed your spirit with gentleness and peace.
Thought for Today: “Exuberance is better than taste.” — Gustave Flaubert, French author (1821-1880)
Notable birthdays: Pop singer Tommy DeVito is 91. Actress Gena Rowlands is 89. Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 79. Singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane is 77. Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is 74. Author Sir Salman Rushdie is 72. Actress Phylicia Rashad is 71. Rock singer Ann Wilson is 69. Musician Larry Dunn is 66. Actress Kathleen Turner is 65. Country singer Doug Stone is 63. Singer Mark DeBarge is 60. Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 57. Actor Andy Lauer is 56. Rock singer-musician Brian Vander Ark is 55. Actor Bumper Robinson is 53. Actress Mia Sara is 52. TV personality Lara Spencer is 50. Rock musician Brian “Head” Welch is 49. Actor Jean Dujardin is 47. Actress Robin Tunney is 47. Actor Bumper Robinson is 45. Actress Poppy Montgomery is 44. Alt-country singer-musician Scott Avett is 43. Actor Ryan Hurst is 43. Actress Zoe Saldana is 41. Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki is 41. Actor Neil Brown Jr. is 39. Actress Lauren Lee Smith is 39. Rapper Macklemore is 37. Actor Paul Dano is 35. New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom is 31. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti is 30. Actor Chuku Modu is 29. Actor Atticus Shaffer is 21.
