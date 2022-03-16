Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 16

Today’s Birthday (03/16/22). Align plans to realize personal dreams this year. Develop vision into reality with disciplined organization. Springtime communications buzz with inspiration. Adapt educational explorations around unexpected summer conditions, before making long-distance connections next autumn. Shift your messaging for winter news. Consider, prepare and develop exciting possibilities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Slow the pace to avoid pitfalls. Reassess physical conditions before launching. Expect misunderstandings or traffic blockages. Rest, recharge and care for your health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A creative or romantic barrier is dissolving or becoming unimportant. Still, it could seem confusing, stressful or chaotic. Relax and have fun with loved ones.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay close to home and conserve resources. One domestic phase ends and another begins. Adjust structures and spaces for the next. Provide extra family support.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider suggestions and ideas from others. Don’t gamble or go shopping. Gather and evaluate information. Monitor news and conditions to adapt plans. Clarify communications.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses. Income challenges require adaptation. One door closes and another opens. Lucrative opportunities hide under the wings of change. Seek and find one.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A shift in context puts things in a new light. Focus on personal matters. Misunderstandings spark. Read the room. Keep it simple. Clarify and revise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get productive behind closed doors. Peace and quiet suit you fine. Clean messes. Indulge nostalgic reflection. Follow intuition. Look for inspiration and find it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Guard against impetuosity. Friends are a big help. You may choose to organize a team to help you do it all. Gather input from others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your focus. There’s a test. Avoid conflicts. Crazy dreams seem possible. You’re especially clever; you can solve the puzzle. Get inventive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your investigation takes a twist. Consider another direction. Explore potential subjects and possibilities. Don’t choose yet. Stay flexible and keep your options open.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Put away provisions for the future. Financial changes require adaptation. Coordinate and collaborate to invent possible solutions. Share resources and ideas.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Water your roots with love. Begin a new phase with a partner. Provide and accept support. Patience is worth gold and time; forgiveness is divine.

Notable birthdays: Country singer Ray Walker (The Jordanaires) is 88. Game show host Chuck Woolery is 81. Country singer Robin Williams is 75. Actor Erik Estrada is 73. Actor Victor Garber is 73. Country singer Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel) is 71. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize; Earls of Leicester) is 68. Rock singer-musician Nancy Wilson (Heart) is 68. World Golf Hall of Famer Hollis Stacy is 68. Actor Clifton Powell is 66. Rapper-actor Flavor Flav is 63. Rock musician Jimmy DeGrasso is 59. Actor Jerome Flynn is 59. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 58. Movie director Gore Verbinski is 58. Country singer Tracy Bonham is 55. Actor Lauren Graham is 55.

