Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 17

Today’s Birthday (03/17/21). Invent your next decade this year. Steady, disciplined actions build foundations to realize exciting dreams. Surpassing a professional roadblock this spring leads to summertime domestic blooming. Shifting communication strategies this winter sets the stage for an excellent career performance. Connect with a sense of purpose.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You may discover a financial barrier or structural problem. Review the data. Get experienced support when needed. Stay frugal while building back stronger.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Despite misgivings, you’re on to something. A surprising personal development inspires action. Avoid risk. Wait for better conditions. Plan and organize. Polish your public image.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Patiently persist. Keep nurturing yourself and others. Share acts of kindness. Unplug and recharge. Enjoy natural connection and privacy. Enjoy your cozy cocoon.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — An unexpected barrier to a team goal requires adaptation. You can see what doesn’t work. Adjust and make corrections. Encourage friends and allies.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy an unusual assignment. Push to keep your deadlines and agreements. Reliable communication and support grow your professional reputation. Your work reflects you well.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A change could seem abrupt. Avoid risk or unstable travel conditions. Explore from your own backyard. Learn valuable skills and tricks. Pivot to adapt.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover a brilliant financial solution. Contribute to advance a shared venture. File documents and send invoices. You can find the resources needed. Collaboration pays.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative collaboration sparks. Speculate on potential solutions and try the most likely. Share ideas, resources and perspectives. Connect around a challenge with your partner.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on work and health. Stick to simple activities, foods and routines. You can see what’s not working. Reduce risk. Keep maintaining safe practices.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Discover spontaneous fun and even romance. Relax and wait for developments. Keep a positive mindset. Find unexpected beauty. Love is your reward.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Focus on domestic priorities. Slow to avoid breakage. Clean messes and make repairs. Your home is your family’s sanctuary; upgrade the comfort level.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to surprising news. Listen and learn. Clarify misunderstandings. Defend your position calmly. You get farther with honey than vinegar. Express from your heart.
Notable birthdays: The former national chairwoman of the NAACP, Myrlie Evers-Williams, is 88. Former astronaut Ken Mattingly is 85. Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) is 77. Former NSA Director and former CIA Director Michael Hayden is 76. Rock musician Harold Brown (War; Lowrider Band) is 75. Actor Patrick Duffy is 72. Actor Kurt Russell is 70. Country singer Susie Allanson is 69. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 67. Actor Mark Boone Jr. is 66. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 66. Actor Gary Sinise is 66. Actor Christian Clemenson is 63. Former basketball and baseball player Danny Ainge is 62. Actor Arye Gross is 61. Actor Vicki Lewis is 61. Actor Casey Siemaszko is 60. Writer-director Rob Sitch is 59. Actor Rob Lowe is 57. Rock singer Billy Corgan is 54. Rock musician Van Conner (Screaming Trees) is 54. Actor Mathew St. Patrick is 53. Actor Yanic Truesdale is 52. Rock musician Melissa Auf der Maur is 49. Olympic gold medal soccer player Mia Hamm is 49. Rock musician Caroline Corr (The Corrs) is 48. Actor Amelia Heinle is 48. Country singer Keifer Thompson (Thompson Square) is 48. Actor Marisa Coughlan is 47. Actor Natalie Zea is 46. Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson is 46. Actor Brittany Daniel is 45. Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton is 44. Country musician Geoff Sprung (Old Dominion) is 43. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 40. TV personality Rob Kardashian (TV: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 34. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Hozier is 31. Actor Eliza Hope Bennett is 29. Actor John Boyega is 29. Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky is 24. Actor Flynn Morrison is 16.