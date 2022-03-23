Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 23

Today’s Birthday (03/23/22). Develop team participation this year. Steadily connect and share to grow stronger together. Extra springtime cash flows in, allowing you to invest summer resources in joint ventures. Collaborate to bag abundant autumn harvests, allowing winter support with personal finances. Support friends and they support you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Let your educational objectives be known. Test the water before jumping. Secure the ground taken. New doors open. Others give you a boost.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Review finances with an eye on long-term goals. Collaborate to balance the budget. Business could interfere with romance. You’re making a good impression.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take action for love. Bonds get strengthened with shared support. Pull together for common cause. Keep standing for the vision you created together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Strengthen the basics, before advancing. Avoid risk or pitfalls. Adapt around changes or breakdowns. Review details carefully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Push your game to the next level. Follow your heart. Don’t depend on fantasies. The reality doesn’t match your vision. Advance one step at a time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Abandon a preconception at home. Things may not go as planned. Consider all possibilities. Listen more than you speak. Fix something before it breaks.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get clever ideas onto paper. Add illustrations. Capture inspiration and interesting possibilities to follow later. Creative dreams could seem distant. Don’t worry. Have fun messing around.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discover hidden treasure. Resources are available. Keep the ball in play, despite breakdowns or misunderstandings. Clarify goals and objectives. Advance a lucrative project.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Inspire by your example. Keep your promises, bargains and agreements. Clarify communications patiently. Acceptance provides ease. Lift your own spirits and others follow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Completion leads to peace of mind. Find a quiet spot for contemplation and planning. Words can get twisted; edit and revise before submitting. Consider consequences.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Connect with friends to have some fun and advance a common purpose. Luck, dreams and words could seem ephemeral. Share support around recent changes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a valuable prize. Lay solid foundations for success. Don’t rely on luck. Talk is cheap. Put in the background preparation to make winning inevitable.

Notable birthdays: Movie director Mark Rydell is 93. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Craig Breedlove is 85. Singer Chaka Khan is 69. Actor Amanda Plummer is 65. Actor Catherine Keener is 63. Actor Hope Davis is 58. Actor Richard Grieco is 57. Actor Marin Hinkle is 56. Rock singer-musician Damon Albarn (Blur) is 54. Actor Kelly Perine is 53. Actor-singer Melissa Errico is 52. Rock musician John Humphrey (The Nixons) is 52. Bandleader Reggie Watts (TV: “The Late Late Show With James Corden”) is 50. Actor Randall Park is 48. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 46. Actor Keri Russell is 46. Actor Anastasia Griffith is 44. Gossip columnist-blogger Perez Hilton is 44.

Actor Nicholle Tom is 44. Actor Brandon Dirden is 44. Country singer Brett Young is 41. Actor Nicolas Wright is 40. Actor Ben Rappaport is 36.

