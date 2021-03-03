Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 3

Today’s Birthday (03/03/21). Prepare for your metamorphosis this year. Follow inspiring visions with disciplined coordination. Discovering a new career path this spring inspires family fun and home improvement this summer. Investigating another side of the story this winter leads to a professional victory. Imagine your heart’s desire fulfilled.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration gets lucrative. Dig into the whole story over six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. You’re spurred into communication. You can learn what’s needed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Work together for unexpected gain. Creative efforts pay. Make profitable moves, with Mars in Gemini over six weeks. Avoid reckless spending. Follow the budget.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. You’re strong and confident, with Mars in your sign for six weeks. You’re spurred into action. Advance personal dreams, interests and development.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize what you love. Guard time for peaceful introspection, with Mars in Gemini over six weeks. Clean closets, garages and attics. Rest and recharge.