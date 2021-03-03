Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 3

Today’s Birthday (03/03/21). Prepare for your metamorphosis this year. Follow inspiring visions with disciplined coordination. Discovering a new career path this spring inspires family fun and home improvement this summer. Investigating another side of the story this winter leads to a professional victory. Imagine your heart’s desire fulfilled.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration gets lucrative. Dig into the whole story over six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. You’re spurred into communication. You can learn what’s needed.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Work together for unexpected gain. Creative efforts pay. Make profitable moves, with Mars in Gemini over six weeks. Avoid reckless spending. Follow the budget.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. You’re strong and confident, with Mars in your sign for six weeks. You’re spurred into action. Advance personal dreams, interests and development.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize what you love. Guard time for peaceful introspection, with Mars in Gemini over six weeks. Clean closets, garages and attics. Rest and recharge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic comforts soothe and satisfy. Teamwork flowers over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Together, anything’s possible. Coordinate and play your part.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance professionally, with Mars in Gemini. Move forward boldly over the next six weeks. Pour energy into your career for a rise in status.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study, research and investigate, with Mars in Gemini over six weeks. Review the source material. Explore your subject at a deeper level. Make exciting discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Advance boldly. Build savings, with Mars in Gemini. Revise the family budget for current circumstances. Grow shared income, assets and fortunes during this phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Plan and strategize. Let your partner take the lead. Collaborate as a well-oiled team, with Mars in Gemini. You can get much farther together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork leads to victory. Mars in Gemini energizes your work and health. Balance physical action with extra rest and good food. Practice for excellent performance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take action for love. Passions bloom naturally over six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Romance flowers with a little water. Savor this fun phase.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Study options and possibilities. Get into domestic renovation and family projects. Physical action for home improvement produces satisfying results, with Mars in Gemini.
Notable birthdays: Singer-musician Mike Pender (The Searchers) is 80. Movie producer-director George Miller is 76. Actor Hattie Winston is 76. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 74. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky is 71. Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 68. Actor Robert Gossett is 67. Rock musician John Lilley is 67. Actor Miranda Richardson is 63. Rock musician John Bigham is 62. Radio personality Ira Glass is 62. Actor Mary Page Keller is 60. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 59. Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 59. Actor Laura Harring is 57. Contemporary Christian musician Duncan Phillips (Newsboys) is 57. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 55. Actor Julie Bowen is 51. Country singer Brett Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 50. Actor David Faustino is 47. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 44. Singer Ronan Keating (Boyzone) is 44. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 40. Actor Jessica Biel is 39. Rock musician Blower (AKA Joe Garvey) (Hinder) is 37. Musician Brett Hite (Frenship) is 35. Pop singer Camila Cabello is 24. Actor Thomas Barbusca (TV: “The Mick”) is 18. Actor Reylynn Caster is 18.