Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 31

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Heed advice from experts, even when you don’t agree. Travel complications and roadblocks abound. Advance educational goals step by step and adjust as you go.

Notable birthdays: Actor William Daniels is 94. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 87. Actor Shirley Jones is 87. Musician Herb Alpert is 86. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is 81. Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., is 81. Actor Christopher Walken is 78. Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 77. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is 77. Rock musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company; Mott the Hoople) is 77. Former Vice President Al Gore is 74. Author David Eisenhower is 73. Actor Rhea Perlman is 73. Actor Robbie Coltrane is 71. Actor Ed Marinaro is 71. Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 66. Actor Marc McClure is 64. Actor William McNamara is 56. Alt-country musician Bob Crawford (The Avett Brothers) is 50. Actor Ewan McGregor is 50. Actor Erica Tazel is 46. Actor Judi Shekoni is 43. Rapper Tony Yayo is 43. Actor Kate Micucci is 41. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (TV: “Atlanta” Stage: “Book of Mormon”) is 39. Actor Melissa Ordway is 38. Jazz musician Christian Scott is 38. Pop musician Jack Antonoff (fun.) is 37. Actor Jessica Szohr is 36.