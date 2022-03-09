Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 9

Today’s Birthday (03/09/22). Envision perfection this year. Realize dreams with consistent planning, coordination and organization. Harmonize with your creative muses this spring. Patiently manage complications with summer investigations. Autumn exploration reveals valuable discoveries. Review, revise and edit carefully before publishing next winter. Private contemplation yields rich rewards.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review plans, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. Gain insights from dreams, which could seem prophetic. Connect with nature. Imagine and envision possibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Friends share valuable information, solutions and advice. Your social life flowers over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Teamwork provides fun and ease.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Market, promote and connect. Watch for career opportunities over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. There may be a test. Prepare for excellence.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Investigation, exploration and discovery beckon. With Mercury in Pisces, your interests turn to mysteries, riddles and unanswerable questions. Study and research. Hunt for solutions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Sort wins and losses. It’s easier to track and grow investments and shared accounts, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. Discuss the possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication deepens partnership, with Mercury in Pisces. Creative collaboration flowers over the next three weeks. Discuss the possibilities. Romance arises in conversation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Balance work, play and health with communication over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. For higher performance, collaborate with coaches, doctors and experts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Things are getting more fun, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. It’s easier to put your heart into words. Write, record and film.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Talk with family about desired home improvements. Discuss domestic solutions over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Settle into your nest together. Plan and coordinate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your curiosity and intellect spark over the next three weeks. Mercury in Pisces inspires communications, networking and learning. Write and edit. Share your discoveries.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Profitable ideas arise in conversation. Begin a lucrative phase, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. Find resources and solutions in your circles and networks.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant, with Mercury in your sign. Write, record and share. Network and share resources. Express your unique views over the next three weeks.

Notable birthdays: Former Sen. James L. Buckley, Conservative-N.Y., is 99. Actor Joyce Van Patten is 88. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 86. Actor Trish Van Devere is 81. Singer-musician John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 80. Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 80. Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 79. Rock musician Robin Trower is 77. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 74. Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Actor Jaime Lyn Bauer is 73. Magazine editor Michael Kinsley is 71. TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 65. Actor Linda Fiorentino is 64. Actor Tom Amandes is 63. Actor-director Lonny Price is 63. Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Sunisa Lee is 19.

