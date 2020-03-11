Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 11

Today’s Birthday (03/11/20). Win with teamwork this year. Regular practice strengthens your game. A community venture succeeds before new romantic directions evolve. Career adaptation this summer comes before someone enchants your heart. Manage a challenge with home and family before a professional surge. Grow stronger together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to get farther. Let go of petty differences or grudges. The actions you take now can have long-lasting benefit. Work together for mutual gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing. Not everything you try works. Refine your methods and techniques. Handle practical priorities. Postpone worry or anxiety. Focus on logic and data.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Continue to advance a romantic dream. Patience and persistence matters. Don’t give in to despair, fears or anger. Take one practical step at a time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Clean a mess at home. Beautify you space for greater support to realize your creative dreams and visions. Keep bargains, especially with family. Choose practicality.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You may not find the words you’re looking for. Get started anyway. Write a rough first draft. Plot your course, schedule actions and make your deadlines.
You have free articles remaining.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Handle financial matters. Pay bills and keep your bargains. Avoid frivolous or impulsive expenses. Keep it simple. Research purchases for best value. Prioritize practicalities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — It’s in your self-interest to take care of business despite abundant distractions. Stay in action. Prioritize practical moves. Get excellent advice from someone you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your past work speaks well for you. Plan your moves before making them. Consider long-term impacts and potential consequences. Look for silver linings under a cloud.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Network and connect to keep the momentum on a team project. Adapt to changing conditions. Listen to all considerations. Learn from each other.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A path to career advancement lies before you. Take logical actions rather than letting emotional reactions dictate. Process it later. Keep your agreements and deadlines.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Run full speed ahead on the open road. Discover new views through personal experience or another’s perspective. Prioritize logic over emotion. Make your connections.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Invest for the future. Well-considered financial actions taken now can have far-reaching impact. Avoid arguments or controversy. Handle paperwork, insurance, taxes and payments.
Thought for Today: “It’s all right to hesitate if you then go ahead.” — Bertholt Brecht, German poet and dramatist (1898-1956).
Notable birthdays: Former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson is 86. Musician Flaco Jimenez is 81. Actress Tricia O’Neil is 75. Actor Mark Metcalf is 74. Rock singer-musician Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge) is 73. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 70. Movie director Jerry Zucker is 70. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 69. Actress Susan Richardson is 68. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine is 67. Singer Nina Hagen is 65. Country singer Jimmy Fortune (The Statler Brothers) is 65. Actor Elias Koteas is 59. Actor-director Peter Berg is 58. Singer Mary Gauthier is 58. Actor Jeffrey Nordling is 58. Actress Alex Kingston is 57. Country musician David Talbot is 57. Actor Wallace Langham is 55. Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., is 55. Actor John Barrowman is 53. Singer Lisa Loeb is 52. Neo-soul musician Al Gamble (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 51. Singer Pete Droge is 51. Actor Terrence Howard is 51. Rock musician Rami Jaffee is 51. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 49. Rock singer-musicians Benji and Joel Madden (Good Charlotte; The Madden Brothers) are 41. Actor David Anders is 39. Singer LeToya is 39. Actress Thora Birch is 38. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 37. Actor Rob Brown is 36. Actress Jodie Comer is 27.