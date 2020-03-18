Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 18

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with a new style or outfit, candles and a bubble bath. Try delicious lotions and balms. Allow yourself time to deeply relax.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful settings soothe your sensibilities. Postpone public appearances or travel. Savor tranquility and music. Meditate on where you’ve been and where you’re going.

Thought for Today: “No man has a right in America to treat any other man tolerantly, for tolerance is the assumption of superiority.” — Wendell Willkie, American politician (1892-1944).

Notable birthdays: Composer John Kander is 93. Country singer Charley Pride is 86. Nobel peace laureate and former South African president F.W. de Klerk is 84. Country singer Margie Bowes is 79. Actor Kevin Dobson is 77. Actor Brad Dourif is 70. Jazz musician Bill Frisell is 69. Singer Irene Cara is 61. Alt-country musician Karen Grotberg (The Jayhawks) is 61. Movie writer-director Luc Besson is 61.

Actor Geoffrey Owens is 59. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith is 58. Singer-songwriter James McMurtry is 58. TV personality Mike Rowe is 58. Singer-actress Vanessa L. Williams is 57. Olympic gold medal speed-skater Bonnie Blair is 56. Country musician Scott Saunders (Sons of the Desert) is 56. Actor David Cubitt is 55. Rock musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) is 54. Rock singer-musician Miki Berenyi is 53. Actor Michael Bergin is 51. Rapper-actress-talk show host Queen Latifah is 50. Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 48. Country singer Philip Sweet (Little Big Town) is 46. Rock musician Stuart Zender is 46. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein are 46. Actress-singer-dancer Sutton Foster is 45. Rock singer Adam Levine (Maroon 5) is 41. Rock musician Daren Taylor (Airborne Toxic Event) is 40. Olympic gold medal figure skater Alexei Yagudin is 40. Actor Adam Pally is 38. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. is 38. Actor Duane Henry (TV: “NCIS”) is 35. Actress Lily Collins is 31. Actress-dancer Julia Goldani Telles is 25. Actress Ciara Bravo is 23. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal is 16.

