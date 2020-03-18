Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 18

Today’s Birthday (03/18/20). Teamwork pays off this year. Steadily strategize and coordinate together. Share sweet victory before undergoing a romantic transition. New career directions next summer lead you to discover new love. Resolve a winter domestic challenge before your professional status blossoms. Pull together for common growth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with friends. You’re building something worthwhile together. Enjoy excellent company and flavors. Interesting ideas percolate like popcorn. Solutions come easily.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead with a professional assignment. Reinforce support structures. The completion of a complex project opens time for something more fun. Research opportunities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore the view from another cultural perspective, whether in your own neighborhood or across the world. Don’t rely on unstable sources. Investigate possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Brainstorm with your partner for profitable ideas. Set juicy financial goals together. Manage insurance, taxes, invoices and payments. You’re building for the future.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your discipline is paying off. You’re gaining points with someone you admire. Your collaboration flowers and grows stronger. Support each other to greater heights.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. Refine your technique. Adjust improve style and form. Take special care of your body and equipment. Serve yourself nourishing goodness.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Someone beautiful has caught your eye. Have fun together. Entertain and be entertained. Pack a picnic and get out in nature. Share laughter and sweetness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Children share incredible wisdom. Listen and learn. Family and domestic matters take priority. Follow the pace of the youngest. Make beautiful and functional improvements.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Creative expression flowers. Apply artistry to your work. Edit and craft your story or message. You’re especially brilliant. You know what you want to say.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Engage in lucrative ventures. Provide your part of a larger puzzle. Bring your strength and unique talents. Make your targets and deadlines. Generate positive reviews.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with a new style or outfit, candles and a bubble bath. Try delicious lotions and balms. Allow yourself time to deeply relax.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful settings soothe your sensibilities. Postpone public appearances or travel. Savor tranquility and music. Meditate on where you’ve been and where you’re going.
Thought for Today: “No man has a right in America to treat any other man tolerantly, for tolerance is the assumption of superiority.” — Wendell Willkie, American politician (1892-1944).
Notable birthdays: Composer John Kander is 93. Country singer Charley Pride is 86. Nobel peace laureate and former South African president F.W. de Klerk is 84. Country singer Margie Bowes is 79. Actor Kevin Dobson is 77. Actor Brad Dourif is 70. Jazz musician Bill Frisell is 69. Singer Irene Cara is 61. Alt-country musician Karen Grotberg (The Jayhawks) is 61. Movie writer-director Luc Besson is 61.
Actor Geoffrey Owens is 59. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith is 58. Singer-songwriter James McMurtry is 58. TV personality Mike Rowe is 58. Singer-actress Vanessa L. Williams is 57. Olympic gold medal speed-skater Bonnie Blair is 56. Country musician Scott Saunders (Sons of the Desert) is 56. Actor David Cubitt is 55. Rock musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) is 54. Rock singer-musician Miki Berenyi is 53. Actor Michael Bergin is 51. Rapper-actress-talk show host Queen Latifah is 50. Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 48. Country singer Philip Sweet (Little Big Town) is 46. Rock musician Stuart Zender is 46. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein are 46. Actress-singer-dancer Sutton Foster is 45. Rock singer Adam Levine (Maroon 5) is 41. Rock musician Daren Taylor (Airborne Toxic Event) is 40. Olympic gold medal figure skater Alexei Yagudin is 40. Actor Adam Pally is 38. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. is 38. Actor Duane Henry (TV: “NCIS”) is 35. Actress Lily Collins is 31. Actress-dancer Julia Goldani Telles is 25. Actress Ciara Bravo is 23. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal is 16.