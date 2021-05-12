Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 12

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pursue professional dreams. Rely on experience and follow the rules. You can learn what you need. Take action for intended results. Follow your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your exploration reveals a beautiful side of your subject. Push to advance a dreamy possibility. Notice connections and synchronicity. Discover treasure. Expand your investigation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Invest in home and family. You’re building for the future. Collaborate for shared gain. Grow shared accounts. Determine priorities and who will do what.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers with your partner. Talk about your latest passions, enthusiasms and ideas. You have more in common than you knew. Discover another connection.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Build strength and endurance with steady practice. Exercise and self-care feed your mind, body and spirit. Connect with nature. Keep your heart happy and healthy.