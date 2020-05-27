Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 27

Notable birthdays: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is 97. Former FBI Director William Sessions is 90. Author John Barth is 90. Actress Lee Meriwether is 85. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 85. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 84. Rhythm and blues singer Raymond Sanders (The Persuasions) is 81. Actor Bruce Weitz is 77. Former Sen. Christopher Dodd (D-Conn.) is 76. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 75. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is 73. Singer-actress Dee Dee Bridgewater is 70. Actor Richard Schiff is 65. Singer Siouxsie Sioux (The Creatures, Siouxsie and the Banshees) is 63. Rock singer-musician Neil Finn (The Finn Brothers) is 62. Actress Peri Gilpin is 59. Actress Cathy Silvers is 59. Comedian Adam Carolla is 56. Actor Todd Bridges is 55. Rock musician Sean Kinney (Alice In Chains) is 54. Actor Dondre Whitfield is 51. Actor Paul Bettany is 49. Rock singer-musician Brian Desveaux (Nine Days) is 49. Country singer Jace Everett is 48. Actor Jack McBrayer is 47. Rapper Andre 3000 (Outkast) is 45. Rapper Jadakiss is 45. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 45. Alt-country singer-songwriter Shane Nicholson is 44. Actor Ben Feldman is 40. Actor Michael Steger is 40. Actor Darin Brooks is 36. Actor-singer Chris Colfer is 30. Actor Ethan Dampf is 26. Actress Desiree Ross (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 21.