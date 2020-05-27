Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 27

Today’s Birthday (05/27/20). Family fortunes rise this year. Disciplined efforts benefit your travels and education. Solving breakdowns with your partner this summer inspires an income flowering. Find new funding for shared ventures. Envision personal triumph next winter, before a collaboration heats up. Support each other to greater heights.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Advance to the next level with your favorite game, talents and skills. Practice your arts and work your magic. Relax with people you love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Home could seem both confining and safe. Nurture family through challenging times. Try new recipes or revert to family favorites. Improve your living conditions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Write your story. Develop concepts, timelines and outlines. Strengthen structures and foundational elements. Get feedback from trusted allies. Creativity flowers in new directions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Estimate expenses and potential sales. You’re creative and efficient. Set a juicy goal and go for it. Wheel and deal. Network and connect.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming. Energize a personal initiative. Self-discipline is required. You’re gaining points with someone you admire. Use your power and confidence for good.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes occur at the top. Patiently wait for developments. Lay low to nurture energy. Rest and meditate to relax and reduce stress. Notice intuition and dreams.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Participate with teams, groups and community efforts. Contribute to a larger cause for satisfaction. You can learn what you need to know. Make an important connection.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to a changing industry or professional market. Reach out to your connections and listen for what’s wanted and needed. Adjust targets and modify to suit.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Anticipate changes with your studies and education. Explore your subject from a new angle. Academic investigations could seem chaotic or confusing. Patiently persist. Messes are OK.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Put in extra work to keep income flowing to shared accounts. Monitor resources and negotiate for what’s needed. Get advice but make your own decisions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — The person yelling loudest isn’t necessarily right. Have patience with partners and colleagues. It’s not a good time for gambling. Stick with tested techniques.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt and maintain physical routines and practices. Take extra care with sharp objects. Slow around tight corners. You can work out a puzzle.
Thought for Today: “Great wisdom is generous; petty wisdom is contentious. Great speech is impassioned, small speech cantankerous.” — Chuang-Tzu, Chinese essayist (c.369-c.286 B.C.)
Notable birthdays: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is 97. Former FBI Director William Sessions is 90. Author John Barth is 90. Actress Lee Meriwether is 85. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 85. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 84. Rhythm and blues singer Raymond Sanders (The Persuasions) is 81. Actor Bruce Weitz is 77. Former Sen. Christopher Dodd (D-Conn.) is 76. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 75.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is 73. Singer-actress Dee Dee Bridgewater is 70. Actor Richard Schiff is 65. Singer Siouxsie Sioux (The Creatures, Siouxsie and the Banshees) is 63. Rock singer-musician Neil Finn (The Finn Brothers) is 62. Actress Peri Gilpin is 59. Actress Cathy Silvers is 59. Comedian Adam Carolla is 56. Actor Todd Bridges is 55. Rock musician Sean Kinney (Alice In Chains) is 54. Actor Dondre Whitfield is 51. Actor Paul Bettany is 49. Rock singer-musician Brian Desveaux (Nine Days) is 49. Country singer Jace Everett is 48. Actor Jack McBrayer is 47. Rapper Andre 3000 (Outkast) is 45. Rapper Jadakiss is 45. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 45. Alt-country singer-songwriter Shane Nicholson is 44. Actor Ben Feldman is 40. Actor Michael Steger is 40. Actor Darin Brooks is 36. Actor-singer Chris Colfer is 30. Actor Ethan Dampf is 26. Actress Desiree Ross (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 21.
