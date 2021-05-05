Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 5

Today’s Birthday (05/05/21). Win professional prizes this year. Build and develop career successes with intentional, focused routines. Shifting financial directions with your partner this spring motivates surging cash flow. Make personal changes next winter that lead family fortunes to rise. Your work gains satisfying accolade, reward and influence.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make plans to advance a dream. Take advantage of favorable conditions. You can see an opportunity. Set long-range goals. Think outside the box.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Brief your team on a brilliant idea. Listen to suggestions and adapt. Look for a lucky break. Collaborate with friends to advance an inspiring possibility.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work is gaining respect. Take advantage of favorable conditions to advance a professional project. Spontaneous moves can work. Make a good impression.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow an unexpected thread in your research. Studies may lead to new frontiers. Expand your view. Try the lesser traveled road. Explore unorthodox ideas.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Push to meet financial goals with a collaborative project. Costs may be higher than expected. Dreams seem within reach. Take advantage of a hidden opportunity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load. Talk about dreams, goals and ambitions. Support each other to advance. Coordinate shared commitments and responsibilities. Creativity flowers in collaboration.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves and practices. Tweak your technique. Make technical improvements. Advance toward a goal with healthy routines. Your work is gaining respect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a romantic opportunity. Find some fun with someone you love. Practice artistry and craft. Share dreams, games and diversions. Pack a picnic.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. Domestic organization satisfies. Fix something before it breaks. Replace something volatile with something secure. Infuse love into your cooking.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Tell a story of love. Illuminate bright ideas, simple wisdom and practical solutions. Share and connect. Grab unexpected opportunities to realize a dream.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Extra profits are available. The more you complete, the more you gain. Replace something broken. Have faith and go for the opportunity you discover.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider personal dreams, desires and ambitions. Opportunities for personal advancement tempt. Consider consequences before plunging in. Accept divine inspiration. Listen to your heart.
Notable birthdays: Actor Pat Carroll is 94. Country singer-musician Roni Stoneman is 83. Actor Michael Murphy is 83. Actor Lance Henriksen is 81. Comedian-actor Michael Palin is 78. Actor John Rhys-Davies is 77. Rock correspondent Kurt Loder is 76. Rock musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) is 73. Actor Melinda Culea is 66. Actor Lisa Eilbacher is 64. Actor Richard E. Grant is 64. Former broadcast journalist John Miller is 63. Rock singer Ian McCulloch (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 62. NBC newsman Brian Williams is 62. Rock musician Shawn Drover (Megadeth) is 55.
TV personality Kyan Douglas is 51. Actor Tina Yothers is 48. R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn is 46. Actor Santiago Cabrera is 43. Actor Vincent Kartheiser is 42. Singer Craig David is 40. Actor Danielle Fishel is 40.