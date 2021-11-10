Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Nov. 10

Today’s Birthday (11/10/21). Improve your home base this year. Steady action provides valuable domestic upgrades and supports. Autumn storms could challenge your partnership, before winter profits surge. Love and romance flavor your springtime, leading you to summer insight and inspiration. It’s all for love and family.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Things may not go as planned. Obstacles could interrupt or delay team efforts. Forgive miscommunications and persist, but gently. Don’t argue with a brick wall.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Work precisely to navigate a tricky situation. Follow instructions and regulations carefully or things could get awkward. Avoid hasty assumptions. Heed the voice of experience.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Revise plans around an obstacle. An old method doesn’t work in a new situation. Don’t launch until all the pieces are in place.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Patiently compare before purchasing. Don’t waste your money on something unnecessary. Minimize risks or arguments. Financial delays or restraints could be irritating. Stick to basics.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Extra patience serves you well, especially with your partner. Don’t push your own beliefs onto others. Tempers may be short. Talk things over later.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health, wellness and vitality. Discipline requires physical effort. Things may not work as expected. Take it slow around tight corners. Proceed with caution.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Creative work has a bittersweet flavor. Avoid losing your cool with a loved one. Patience saves you time and stress. Consider consequences before committing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Get more than one bid before making a domestic renovation. Keep your patience, especially with someone who doesn’t. Wait for better conditions. Update plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Revise and edit carefully before making public statements. Your main ideas could get tested. Ignore rumors and gossip. Stick to the basic facts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Finances could seem in a state of flux. Wait on a large purchase. Follow rules carefully. Avoid risky business. Obstacles, delays and barriers abound.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your feelings could change. Avoid a personal conflict of interests. Routines provide comfort and stability. Learn from your own experience. Your discipline is admirable.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Lay low and take it easy. Avoid risk, travel or controversy. A private place suits your mood. Misinformation and rumors swirl. Enjoy peaceful pursuits.

Notable birthdays: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 87. Actor Albert Hall is 84. Country singer Donna Fargo is 80. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is 78. Lyricist Tim Rice is 77. Actor Jack Scalia is 71. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 66. Actor Matt Craven is 65. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 65. Actor Mackenzie Phillips is 62. Author Neil Gaiman is 61. Actor Vanessa Angel is 58. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 58. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 58. Actor Michael Jai White is 57. Country singer Chris Cagle is 53. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 53. Actor Ellen Pompeo is 52. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 51. Rapper U-God is 51. Rapper-producer Warren G is 51. Actor Walton Goggins is 50. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 47. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 46.

