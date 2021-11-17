Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Nov. 17

Today’s Birthday (11/17/21). Domestic joys delight your next year. Put your heart, efforts and artistry into home and family. Autumn changes redirect your partnership, before a winter cash flow surge. Love fills your heart next spring, provoking valuable personal insights next summer. Household harmony inspires greatness.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Watch your step. Find clever solutions with a financial obstacle. It’s easier to make money now, and also to lose it. Save for unexpected expenses.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep cool with a surprising development. Don’t make assumptions. Take care of yourself. Enjoy peaceful relaxation with a good story. Help others later.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Play some good music and relax. Hide away from noise or chaos. Revise schedules for more breathing room. Review plans for later action.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A challenge or change could catch you by surprise. Let people know what’s needed. Connect with your network. Your team comes to the rescue.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt with unexpected changes at work. Don’t overextend. Stay in communication regarding deadlines and agreements. Keep everyone on the same page. Breathe deeply.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Learn new tricks with classes, seminars or expert gatherings. Discover the latest trends. Adapt with unexpected educational developments. Prioritize health, grace and ease.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep feeding long-term savings. A trickle adds up over time. Collaborate for shared gain. Gentle pressure works better than force. Encourage your partner.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Resume negotiations. Support your partner and be supported around unexpected developments. You get better results with honey than vinegar. Love is the answer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Take it easy. Don’t push too hard or risk accidents. Finesse gets farther than force. Nurture your health, work and energy. Rest deeply.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun. Let go of unrealistic expectations. Adapt around unexpected plan changes. Keep your temper with someone who loses theirs. Love heals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a practical domestic phase. Family matters have your attention. Support everyone to adapt with a new situation. Share something delicious. Relax together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Communication solves a puzzle. Connect with your networks and discover solutions. Heed constructive criticism while making your own decisions. Not everyone agrees. Listen and learn.

Notable birthdays: Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., is 87. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 83. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio is 80. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 79. Actor Lauren Hutton is 78. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 77. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 77. Movie director Roland Joffe is 76. Former Democratic National Chairman Howard Dean is 73. Former House Speaker John Boehner is 72. Actor Stephen Root is 70. Rock musician Jim Babjak (The Smithereens) is 64. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 63. Actor William Moses is 62. Entertainer RuPaul is 61. Actor Dylan Walsh is 58. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 57. Actor Sophie Marceau is 55. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 55. Blues singer/musician Tab Benoit is 54. R&B singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 54. Rock musician Ben Wilson (Blues Traveler) is 54. Actor David Ramsey is 50.

