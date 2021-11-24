Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Nov. 24

Today’s Birthday (11/24/21). Grow through communication this year. Disciplined, polished creative work raises your status. Power and confidence flow anew this winter, recharging your health and work next spring. A reflective summer adapting around changes leads to autumn’s inspiring visions, dreams and plans. Express your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Long-distance communications improve over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Expand territory. Follow your heart where it calls. Investigate possibilities. Make bold discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Set long-range financial targets. Building family savings comes easier for three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Do the numbers and track spending. Simplify.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen and learn. Support your partner, with Mercury in Sagittarius over three weeks. Ignore petty stuff and pull together. Rely on each other.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Create and discover efficiencies. Learn valuable physical skills with an excellent coach. Communication benefits your health and work, with Sagittarius Mercury for three weeks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Words of love flow freely, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Get excellent advice from loved ones. You’re especially persuasive and charming. Express your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss household renovation and improvements. Plan and research options over three weeks, with Sagittarius Mercury. Uncover forgotten treasures. Settle into your cozy nest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends offer interesting ideas. Begin a three-week intensive study phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Indulge curiosity. Investigate assumptions. Consider ethics and consequences.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Money flows out as fast as in over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Monitor to maintain positive balances. Marketing efforts flourish. Discuss lucrative possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Over three weeks, with Mercury in your sign, you have an intellectual advantage. Ask probing questions to learn from an expert. Improve skills and talents.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Inspiration animates a vision quest. Enter a three-week philosophical and spiritual phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Contemplate beauty, goodness and natural wonders. Make creative plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Social connections spark, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Accomplish greatness together over the next three weeks. Pull with a talented team. Collaborate for ease and fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise in conversation, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Let others know what you want. What you say benefits your career. Weave your charms.

Notable birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 83. Country singer Johnny Carver is 81. Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue is 81. Rock drummer Pete Best is 80. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 79. Former White House press secretary Marlin Fitzwater is 79. Former congressman and Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Dan Glickman is 77. Singer Lee Michaels is 76. Actor Dwight Schultz is 74. Actor Stanley Livingston is 71. Rock musician Clem Burke (Blondie; The Romantics) is 67. Actor/director Ruben Santiago-Hudson is 65. Actor Denise Crosby is 64. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is 62. Actor Shae D’Lyn is 59. Rock musician John Squire (The Stone Roses) is 59. Rock musician Gary Stonadge (Big Audio) is 59. Actor Conleth Hill is 57. Actor-comedian Brad Sherwood is 57. Actor Garret Dillahunt is 57. Actor-comedian Scott Krinsky is 53. Rock musician Chad Taylor (Live) is 51. Actor Lola Glaudini is 50. Actor Danielle Nicolet is 48. Actor-writer-director-producer Stephen Merchant is 47. Actor Colin Hanks is 44. Actor Katherine Heigl is 43. Actor Sarah Hyland is 31.

