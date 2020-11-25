Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Nov. 25

Notable birthdays: Actor Kathryn Crosby is 87. Actor Christopher Riordan is 83. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is 80. Singer Bob Lind is 78. Author, actor and economist Ben Stein is 76. Actor John Larroquette is 73. Actor Tracey Walter is 73. Movie director Jonathan Kaplan is 73. Author Charlaine Harris is 69. Retired MLB All-Star Bucky Dent is 69. Dance judge Bruno Tonioli (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 65. Singer Amy Grant is 60. Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar is 57. Rock musician Eric Grossman (K’s Choice) is 56. Rock musician Scott Mercado is 56. Rock singer Mark Lanegan is 56. Rock singer-musician Tim Armstrong is 55. Actor Steve Harris is 55. Actor Billy Burke is 54. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 54. Rock musician Rodney Sheppard (Sugar Ray) is 54. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon is 52. Actor Jill Hennessy is 51. Actor Christina Applegate is 49. Actor Eddie Steeples is 47. Actor Kristian Nairn is 45. Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb is 44. Actor Jill Flint is 43. Actor Jerry Ferrara is 41. Actor Joel Kinnaman is 41. Actor Valerie Azlynn is 40. Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush is 39. Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is 39. Actor Katie Cassidy is 34. Actor Stephanie Hsu is 30. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 29.