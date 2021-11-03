Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Nov. 3

Today’s Birthday (11/03/21). Expand through domesticity this year. Nurture your home and family with steady improvements, practices and love. Resolve partnership challenges this autumn, before taking advantage of a profitable winter. Romantic spring collaborations blossom, motivating a personal transformation next summer. Household harmony feeds your spirit.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Resist the urge to splurge. Conserve resources. Keep the budget and avoid arguments. Verify news from a second source. Coordinate lucrative actions together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Romance is worth waiting for. Don’t push against a brick wall. Patiently connect and coordinate. Strengthen your partnership by listening powerfully. Provide inspiration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Energize yourself with physical action. Slow for tricky sections. If it hurts, back off. Time your movements. Watch for the perfect moment to jump.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart where it leads. Wait for closed doors to open. Patience serves you well. Reaffirm your passions, ideals and commitments. Romance sparks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take action for home and family. Your efforts can make a huge improvement. Reorganize possessions, closets and rooms. Cook up something delicious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You could hit a dead end with your research or creative project. Patiently work out a way around the barrier. Put the puzzle pieces together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — That money could show up anytime now. Monitor to minimize any kinks or blockages in your cash flow. Powerful actions can bring extra profits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Power up a personal project. Avoid procrastination or distractions. A push now can have extra benefits. Take charge for the results you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Privacy suits your mood. Enjoy some quality alone time. Get stuff done that you’ve been putting off. Imagine new possibilities and make interesting plans.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. Teamwork gets results, and an extra push today goes extra distance. Reinforce collaborative efforts. Coordinate for ease and efficiency.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Consider a professional opportunity. A test or challenge requires focus. A prize is within reach, if you push for it. Go for the gold.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Study your educational plans. Dig into a fascinating subject. Travel conditions are improving. An adventure calls you out of your comfort zone. Stick to basics.

Notable birthdays: Actor Lois Smith is 91. Actor Monica Vitti is 90. Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis is 88. Actor Shadoe Stevens is 75. Singer Lulu is 73. “Vogue” editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is 72. Actor Kate Capshaw is 68. Comedian Dennis Miller is 68. Actor Kathy Kinney is 68. Singer Adam Ant is 67. Sports commentator and former quarterback Phil Simms is 66. Director-screenwriter Gary Ross is 65. Actor Dolph Lundgren is 64. Rock musician C.J. Pierce (Drowning Pool) is 49. Actor Francois Battiste (TV: “Ten Days in the Valley”) is 45. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evgeni Plushenko is 39. Actor Julie Berman is 38. Actor Antonia Thomas (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 35. Alternative rock singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett is 34. TV personality and model Kendall Jenner (TV: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) is 26.

