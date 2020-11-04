Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Today’s Birthday (11/04/20). Grow through communication this year. Develop regular practices to connect with a wider audience. Adapt to market changes together this winter, before a windfall benefits your own income. Summer cash flow slows, inspiring a collaborative surge benefitting joint accounts. Share from your heart.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Household issues require attention now. Stick close to home for the next few days. Focus on home improvement. Domestic projects provide satisfying results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re entering a creative phase. Get out of the house when conditions allow. Study and practice. You can learn what you need to know.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — More income is possible. Here’s where you start making profits. Stick to your budget and avoid overconsumption or unnecessary expense. Grow savings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal matters need attention now. You may feel especially sensitive. Begin a two-day self-confident phase. Make an upgrade. You’re empowered to take positive action.