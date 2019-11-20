Today’s Birthday (11/20/19). Golden earnings add up this year. Steady and coordinated connection leads to expansion. Reach a creative peak this winter for a new view and shifting destination. Financial challenges require adaptation next summer, before an educational discovery amazes you. Provide stewardship for what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money, invoices and payments flow with greater ease now that Mercury’s direct. There’s less confusion. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Listen to your heart. Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communication is clarified naturally with Mercury direct. It’s easier to compromise and reach consensus. Send love letters and invitations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A physical obstacle dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate with Mercury direct for three months. Traffic flows with greater ease. Discover health solutions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to express feelings with Mercury direct. Practice the art of seduction. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative. Listen to your muses.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Family communications flow with greater ease now that Mercury is direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Talk about what you want to create.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to learn and express now that Mercury’s direct. Creative efforts leap forward. Sign papers, and post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Financial transactions flow better with Mercury direct in Scorpio. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. A barrier dissolves. Make deals and bargains.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to clear up misunderstandings with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as translator for others who don’t get each other. Listen powerfully.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Words and traffic flow better with Mercury direct. Articulate your feelings privately. Review experiences and memories. Keep a journal and devise plans and strategies.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to advance professionally with Mercury direct in Scorpio. Brainstorming becomes more productive and creative again. Negotiate, collaborate and network. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to travel and launch with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Long-distance connections come together. Confirm reservations. It’s easier to get your message out.
Thought for Today: “No man remains quite what he was when he recognizes himself.” — Thomas Mann, German author (1875-1955).
Notable birthdays: Actress Estelle Parsons is 92. Comedian Dick Smothers is 81. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 77. Former Vice President Joe Biden is 77. Actress Veronica Hamel is 76. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 73. Actor Samuel E. Wright is 73. Singer Joe Walsh is 72. Actor Richard Masur is 71. Opera singer Barbara Hendricks is 71. Former national security adviser John Bolton is 71. Actress Bo Derek is 63. Former NFL player Mark Gastineau is 63. Reggae musician Jimmy Brown (UB40) is 62. Actress Sean Young is 60. Pianist Jim Brickman is 58. Rock musician Todd Nance (Widespread Panic) is 57. Actress Ming-Na is 56. Actor Ned Vaughn is 55. Rapper Mike D (The Beastie Boys) is 54. Rapper Sen Dog (Cypress Hill) is 54. Actress Callie Thorne is 50. Actress Sabrina Lloyd is 49. Actor Joel McHale is 48. Actress Marisa Ryan is 45. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 44. Actor Joshua Gomez is 44. Actress Laura Harris is 43. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 43. Country singer Josh Turner is 42. Actress Nadine Velazquez is 41. Actor Jacob Pitts is 40. Actress Andrea Riseborough is 38. Actor Jeremy Jordan is 35. Actor Dan Byrd is 34. Actress Ashley Fink is 33. Rock musician Jared Followill (Kings of Leon) is 33. Actress Jaina Lee Ortiz is 33. Actor Cody Linley is 30. Pop musician Michael Clifford (5 Seconds of Summer) is 24.
