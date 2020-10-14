Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Oct. 14

Today’s Birthday (10/14/20). Feather your nest with love this year. Make long-term domestic improvements with steady action. Navigating uncharted waters this winter leads to a communication breakthrough. The news requires adaptation next summer, revealing a fascinating research opportunity. Savor sweet moments with family and friends.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration pays. Review financial statements and data for errors over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Secure what you’ve gained. Adapt budgets for changes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and energy. Develop and revise shared goals, options and plans with your partner, with Mercury retrograde. Support each other.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to finish faster.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Clarify misunderstandings right away. Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Find your sense of humor, and re-connect.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean, sort and organize at home, with Mercury retrograde. Review papers, photos and possessions. Repair appliances and backup files. Revise and refine household infrastructure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care with communications, shipping and transportation, with Mercury retrograde over three weeks. Resolve misunderstandings immediately. Plan and prepare for later action.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Review financial records and budgets.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences before speaking, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Figure out what works and what doesn’t. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications closely.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine the message. Delays or breakdowns could affect mechanical equipment. Make repairs immediately. Reestablish old bonds.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Backup hard drives and archives.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make educational plans and itineraries over the next three weeks for later travels, with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.
Notable birthdays: Classical pianist Gary Graffman is 92. Movie director Carroll Ballard is 83. Country singer Melba Montgomery is 83. Former White House counsel John W. Dean III is 82. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 81. Singer Sir Cliff Richard is 80. Singer-musician Justin Hayward (The Moody Blues) is 74. Actor Greg Evigan is 67. TV personality Arleen Sorkin is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 64. Singer-musician Thomas Dolby is 62. Actor Lori Petty is 57. Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is 56. Actor Steve Coogan is 55. Singer Karyn White is 55. Actor Edward Kerr is 54. Actor Jon Seda is 50. Country musician Doug Virden is 50. Country singer Natalie Maines (The Chicks) is 46. Actor-singer Shaznay Lewis (All Saints) is 45. Actor Stephen Hill is 44. Singer Usher is 42. TV personality Stacy Keibler is 41. Actor Ben Whishaw is 40. Actor Jordan Brower is 39. Director Benh Zeitlin is 38. Actor Skyler Shaye is 34. Actor-comedian Jay Pharoah is 33. Actor Max Thieriot is 32.
