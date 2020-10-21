Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Oct. 21

Today’s Birthday (10/21/20). Your home and family blossom and grow this year. Discipline, persistence and coordination generate satisfying domestic results. A twist redirects your journey this winter, motivating the creation of a masterpiece. Story changes require edits next summer, before a fascinating investigation carries you off. Share inspiration.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A lucky career break unfolds. Take advantage of an opportunity. Walk through the open door. Smile, and say “thank you.” Embrace creativity. Follow a dream.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of favorable conditions to get out. Exploration expands your sense of space. Make long-distance connections without going anywhere. You’re creating something new.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss shared finances to strategize for growth. Consider new opportunities as previously closed doors open. Refine plans to adapt. Find lucrative solutions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Brainstorm with your partner and come up with surprising new possibilities. Imagine a long-term vision worth pulling for. Support each other with kindness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical work and exercise win satisfying results. Grow your capabilities through steady practice. Get coaching from someone you admire. Grab a lucky break.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Follow your heart, especially today. Discuss passions with someone interesting. An attraction is mutual. Give in to fun, romance and playful banter. Love feeds you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs and do household chores. Home improvements made today have lasting benefit. Share love and connection with family. Enjoy domestic arts and comforts.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant. Learn new creative tricks. Get the word out and it can spread. Imagine fantastic outcomes. Ask for what you want.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Tap a golden opportunity. Build and grow a profitable venture. You’re making a good impression. Money saved is money earned. Keep your eye on the prize.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Talk about what you love with friends and family. Discuss possibilities and discover personal opportunities in conversation. Learn new tricks and expand your view.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Get into a pensive phase. Plan and organize. Choose the direction with best potential. Wait for better conditions to launch. Plot your course.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and share what’s in your heart. Listen and bear witness for each other. A sense of community lifts you. New doors open.
Notable birthdays: Actor Joyce Randolph is 96. Rock singer Manfred Mann is 80. Musician Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the MG’s) is 79. Singer Elvin Bishop is 78. TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 78. Actor Everett McGill is 75. Musician Lee Loughnane (Chicago) is 74. Actor Dick Christie is 72. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 71. Actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson is 71. Musician Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go’s) is 67. Movie director Catherine Hardwicke is 65. Singer Julian Cope is 63. Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 63. Actor Ken Watanabe is 61. Actor Melora Walters is 60. Rock musician Che (chay) Colovita Lemon is 50.
Rock singer-musician Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator) is 49. Christian rock musician Charlie Lowell (Jars of Clay) is 47. Actor Jeremy Miller is 44. Country singer Matthew Ramsey (Old Dominion) is 43. Actor Will Estes is 42. Actor Michael McMillian is 42. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is 40. Actor Matt Dallas is 38. Actor Charlotte Sullivan is 37. Actor Aaron Tveit is 37. Actor Glenn Powell is 32. Country singer Kane Brown is 27.
