Today’s Birthday (10/09/19). Creative projects flower this year. Make long-desired domestic changes through steady steps. Family joys light up the winter, but then your career needs attention. Resolve a kink in communications next summer before netting a lucrative professional score. Connect and collaborate with interesting people.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Take time to consider love and your heart’s desires. What do you want? Teamwork can help you realize great dreams. Take advantage of a lucky surprise.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the company of friends and companions. You’re especially popular. Brief your team on a brilliant idea. Surprising news opens up unconsidered possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — An unexpected professional opportunity offers another road. Discover an insider advantage. Follow an older person’s advice. Invest in your own success. Assume more responsibility.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Accept a generous offer. Opportunities for study, travel and exploration tug at your sleeve. Arrange connections ahead of time. Visit museums and archives. Discover amazing wonders.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Ask for more and get it. A chance to grow shared accounts appears. Consult a trusted expert. Accept nice benefits. Save for something special.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Follow a shared passion with someone attractive. Coordinate your efforts and collaborate. Listen to intuition for the best timing. Pay attention to someone else’s view.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put love into your performance to make it soar. Practice your moves, techniques and tricks. Exercise energizes you and builds vitality. Rest deeply and eat well.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the company. Little things can express your love. Playfulness and a sense of humor endear you to someone sweet. Have fun.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Beautify your space for greater peace of mind. A new coat of paint amazes. Plant seedlings and tend your garden for flowering results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep pulling threads to unravel a fascinating story. An intellectual puzzle takes a surprising turn. Follow a hunch. Discover an incredible plot twist.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of an unplanned surge in cash flow. If you get windfall fruit, make jam. A lucrative opportunity offers interesting possibilities. Say “yes.”
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. You’re stronger and ready to make improvements. Go for what you really want. Keep the faith and have fun.
Thought for Today: “I think everyone should go to college and get a degree and then spend six months as a bartender and six months as a cabdriver. Then they would really be educated.” — Al McGuire, American Basketball Hall of Fame coach (1928-2001).
Notable birthdays: Retired MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone is 79. Former Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., is 78. C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb is 78. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nona Hendryx is 75. Singer Jackson Browne is 71. Nobel Peace laureate Jody Williams is 69. Actor Gary Frank is 69. Actor Richard Chaves is 68. Actor Robert Wuhl is 68. Actress-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 67. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 66. Actor Scott Bakula is 65. Musician James Fearnley (The Pogues) is 65. Actor John O’Hurley is 65. Writer-producer-director-actor Linwood Boomer is 64. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 61. Actor Michael Pare is 61. Jazz musician Kenny Garrett is 59. Rock singer-musician Kurt Neumann (The BoDeans) is 58. Country singer Gary Bennett is 55. Movie director Guillermo del Toro is 55. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is 53. Singer P.J. Harvey is 50. Movie director Steve McQueen (Film: “12 Years a Slave”) is 50. World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam is 49. Actress Cocoa Brown is 47. Country singer Tommy Shane Steiner is 46. Actor Steve Burns is 46. Rock singer Sean Lennon is 44. Actor Randy Spelling is 41. Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae is 40. Actor Brandon Routh is 40. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan is 38. Actress Spencer Grammer is 36. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 32. Actor Tyler James Williams is 27. Country singer Scotty McCreery (TV: “American Idol”) is 26. Actor Jharrel Jerome is 22.
