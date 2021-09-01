Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 1

Today’s Birthday (09/01/21). Grow through health and fitness this year. Your physical game thrives on discipline. Win a professional prize this summer, before a shift in autumn educational directions. Renovating and beautifying for family fun this winter leads you to expand territory next spring. You’re blooming from within.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Handle chores and clear clutter. Action gets farther than words at home. Forgive misunderstandings. Clean and redecorate. Cook delicious treats.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Have patience with miscommunications. Ignore rumors or gossip. Don’t go along with an idea if you don’t agree. Write and journal. Get creatively productive.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — More income is possible. Action gets lucrative while words confuse, delay or distract. Simplify to minimize costs. Imagine the results. Take it step by step.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re creative and efficient. Prioritize personal time. Others may demand quick action. Show them the big picture. Reduce distractions. Pursue interests and passions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Indulge nostalgic reflection. Complete old projects and file away. Clear space for what’s ahead. Notice the ground taken. Peaceful contemplation feeds your creativity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and teammates. An obstacle, barrier or delay could be a challenge. Diplomacy may be required. Let go of preconceptions. Share the load.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is attracting attention. Prioritize professional practicalities. Edit and revise. Update marketing materials. Polish presentations. Practice your elevator pitch. Dress for success.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re energized for your exploration, yet distractions or delays could interrupt. Simplify or reduce communications and travel. Gather information. Keep a low profile.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Handle financial tasks for your shared venture. File documents, applications and monitor statements. Send invoices. Patience and humor help with misunderstandings. Action gets results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Generosity with patience rewards nicely. Tempers may be short. Step back and consider. Let automatic reactions subside before speaking. Bring your strength and compassion.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Slow for obstacles and tight corners. Traffic could delay the action. Ignore rumors or gossip. Don’t believe everything you hear. Prioritize your health.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax and take it easy. Avoid traffic, crowds or noise. Enjoy beloved activities and people. Share patience. Forgive misunderstandings. Beauty feeds your spirit.
Notable birthdays: Actor George Maharis is 93. Conductor Seiji Ozawa is 86. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 82. Actor Don Stroud is 78. Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 77. Singer Archie Bell is 77. Singer Barry Gibb is 75. Rock musician Greg Errico is 73. Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 71. Singer Gloria Estefan is 64. Jazz musician Boney James is 60. Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 58. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 57. Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 55. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 50. Actor Maury Sterling is 50.
Rock singer JD Fortune is 48. Actor Scott Speedman is 46. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 45. Actor Boyd Holbrook is 40.