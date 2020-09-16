Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 16

Today’s Birthday (09/16/20). Passion, love and romance blossom this year. Create delightful solutions with commitment, patience and action. Changes at work this winter lead to a phase of domestic renewal. Handle home and family challenges next summer, as your career takes flight. Follow your heart where it leads.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Choose stability over illusion, especially regarding physical health, fitness and work. Adopt a philosophical or spiritual view. Routines and rituals soothe and satisfy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Things may not match the romantic fantasy. Love flowers and grows despite frills or fancy ambiance. Family comes first. Share appreciation and gratitude.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick close to home. Modify the space to suit what you need. Long-term improvements can come together with simple ingredients. Share home-cooked goodness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study, practice and document your observations. You’re learning skills with long-term benefit. Don’t fund a fantasy. Piece together a puzzle to discover valuable solutions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Plant seeds for lucrative ventures. Long-term gain can come from investment, care and tending over time. Stick to fundamental priorities. Market, bargain and trade.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — As you gain strength, you gain options. Make time for fresh air and exercise. Pursue passion projects. Take extra care of yourself. Recharge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Fantasies dissipate. You can see the gap between where you are and want to be. Make plans and organize. Envision new possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Connect with friends for shared support. Share resources, information and tools. The best things in life are free. Collaborate on practical priorities for common good.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Someone important is paying attention to your work. Polish your presentation and keep producing results. Run a reality check and stay in action.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Investigate and research. Long-term benefits grow on the framework you create. Build strong bones. Explore options and possibilities. Imagine perfection and advance step by step.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Join forces for common good. Partnerships developed now can grow and deepen. Share your vision, inspiration and goals, talents and expertise. Collaboration flowers.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Strategize carefully with your partner and team before making financial decisions. Avoid impulsive moves. Long-term gain is possible. Find the best plan.
Notable birthdays: Actor Janis Paige is 98. Actor George Chakiris is 88. Bluesman Billy Boy Arnold is 85. Movie director Jim McBride is 79. Actor Linda Miller is 78. Rhythm-and-blues singer Betty Kelley (Martha & the Vandellas) is 76. Musician Kenney Jones (Small Faces; Faces; The Who) is 72. Actor Susan Ruttan is 72. Rock musician Ron Blair (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers; Mudcrutch) is 72. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 71. Country singer David Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 70. Country singer-songwriter Phil Lee is 69. Actor Mickey Rourke is 68. Actor-comedian Lenny Clarke is 67. Actor Kurt Fuller is 67. Jazz musician Earl Klugh is 67. Actor Christopher Rich is 67. TV personality Mark McEwen is 66. B
aseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount is 65. Magician David Copperfield is 64. Country singer-songwriter Terry McBride is 62. Actor Jennifer Tilly is 62. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Orel Hershiser is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines is 61. Actor Jayne Brook is 60. Singer Richard Marx is 57. Comedian Molly Shannon is 56. Singer Marc Anthony is 52. News anchor/talk show host Tamron Hall is 50. Comedian-actor Amy Poehler is 49. Actor Toks Olagundoye is 45. Country singer Matt Stillwell is 45. Singer Musiq is 43. Actor Michael Mosley is 42. Rapper Flo Rida is 41. Actor Alexis Bledel is 39. Actor Sabrina Bryan is 36. Actor Madeline Zima is 35. Actor Ian Harding is 34. Actor Kyla Pratt is 34. Actor Daren Kagasoff is 33. Rock singer Teddy Geiger is 32. Actor-dancer Bailey De Young is 31. Rock singer-musician Nick Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 28. Actor Elena Kampouris is 23.
