Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 22

Today’s Birthday (09/22/21). Fall in love this year. Persistence with romantic and creative projects rewards you. Autumn brings a twist to your family’s bottom line, before communication breakthroughs light up the winter. Shared prosperity flowers this spring, providing a useful financial cushion next summer. Follow your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next month is about partnership, delegation, and collaboration under the Libra Sun. Alliances grow your enterprise. Share the load for more fun and ease.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy a busy and creative phase this month. Nurture physical health, fitness and vitality, with the Sun in Libra. Your work seems energized.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Let your heart be your guide this month under the Libra Sun. Love makes everything easier. You’re especially creative, charming and attractive. Share.