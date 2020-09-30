Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 30

Notable birthdays: Actor Angie Dickinson is 89. Singer Cissy Houston is 87. Singer Johnny Mathis is 85. Actor Len Cariou is 81. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 77. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is 75. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 74. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall is 70. Actor Victoria Tennant is 70. Actor John Finn is 68. Rock musician John Lombardo is 68. Singer Deborah Allen is 67. Actor Calvin Levels is 66. Actor Barry Williams is 66. Singer Patrice Rushen is 66. Actor Fran Drescher is 63. Country singer Marty Stuart is 62. Actor Debrah Farentino is 61. Former Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., is 60. Actor Crystal Bernard is 59. Actor Eric Stoltz is 59. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 58. Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 57. Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 56. Actor Monica Bellucci is 56. Rock musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) is 56. Actor Lisa Thornhill is 54. Actor Andrea Roth is 53. Actor Amy Landecker is 51. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell is 51. Actor Tony Hale is 50. Actor Jenna Elfman is 49. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 46. Actor Marion Cotillard is 45. Actor Christopher Jackson is 45. Actor Stark Sands is 42. Actor Mike Damus is 41. Actor Toni Trucks is 40. Former tennis player Martina Hingis is 40. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 39. Actor Lacey Chabert is 38. Actor Kieran Culkin is 38. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 36.