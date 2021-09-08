Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 8

Today’s Birthday (09/08/21). This year benefits your work, fitness and vitality. Steady practice builds strength, skills and energy. Summer professional breakthroughs motivate an autumn shift in educational priorities. Home and family enlighten the winter with sweetness and laughter, before springtime presents fascinating investigations. Health is your treasure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy beautiful moments with your partner. Focus on the present and let worries subside. Collaborate to take advantage of favorable conditions. It could get romantic.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Get coaching from a trusted expert. Refine your technique. Raise the level of your performance by tapping into passion. Practice pays.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Have fun without taking expensive risks. Practice caution. Savor beautiful conditions and dear people. Relax and recharge together. Romance is entirely possible.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Savor delicious treats and share the latest news with family. Take advantage of lucky conditions to enjoy sweet moments, beautiful views and fine company.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Learn as you develop a creative project. Read the background materials. Follow fascinating threads with expert views. You’re gaining valuable tricks. Edit and revise.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucky and lucrative conditions. Act quickly to meet a need and reap the benefits. Don’t overdo things. Get help if necessary.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — A personal project flowers. You’re especially charming. Take advantage of a lucky break to advance. Enjoy the spotlight. Share the possibility you’re developing.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax and indulge your wild imagination. Find the perfect spot for creative speculation and contemplation. Take notes. Draw upon hidden resources. Maintain a mystery.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Pursue an exciting team opportunity. Offer leadership and contribute as you can. Coordinate actions for best results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. Favorable conditions encourage a concentrated push. Don’t make assumptions or rely on false hope. Strengthen and reinforce foundational structures.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Stick close to home while expanding an investigation. Discover a clue unraveling a fascinating mystery. Dive into a puzzle. Explore possibilities and potential solutions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to take advantage of a shared financial opportunity. Push to expand. Costs can vary widely. Do the homework and revise budgets with changes.
Notable birthdays: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 81. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 80. Actor Alan Feinstein is 80. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 79. Author Ann Beattie is 74. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 71. Cajun singer Zachary Richard is 71. Musician Will Lee is 69. Actor Heather Thomas is 64. Singer Aimee Mann is 61. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 61. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 59. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 56. Alternative country singer Neko Case is 51. TV personality Brooke Burke is 50. Actor Martin Freeman is 50. Actor David Arquette is 50. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 49. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 46. Actor Larenz Tate is 46.