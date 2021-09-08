Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 8

Today’s Birthday (09/08/21). This year benefits your work, fitness and vitality. Steady practice builds strength, skills and energy. Summer professional breakthroughs motivate an autumn shift in educational priorities. Home and family enlighten the winter with sweetness and laughter, before springtime presents fascinating investigations. Health is your treasure.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy beautiful moments with your partner. Focus on the present and let worries subside. Collaborate to take advantage of favorable conditions. It could get romantic.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Get coaching from a trusted expert. Refine your technique. Raise the level of your performance by tapping into passion. Practice pays.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Have fun without taking expensive risks. Practice caution. Savor beautiful conditions and dear people. Relax and recharge together. Romance is entirely possible.