Today’s Birthday (02/17/20). Benefit through social participation this year. Provide stable foundations and detailed planning to convert dreams to reality. Winter visions, gestation and development point your team toward new summer directions for greater strength, endurance and vitality. A romantic shift next winter leads to group triumph. Stay connected.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Sagittarius Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine the message. Delays or breakdowns could affect mechanical equipment. Make repairs immediately. Re-establish old bonds.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Backup hard drives and archives.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make educational plans and itineraries over three weeks for later travels, with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Secure what you’ve gained. Double-check financial data, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Pay bills. Review statements and account activity for errors. Monitor finances closely.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop shared goals. Resolve misunderstandings with a partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through breakdowns. Regroup and go again.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to finish faster for a few weeks.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Passions could seem distant. Romantic overtures could backfire, with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away for three weeks. Find your sense of humor and reconnect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Clean, sort and organize at home, with Mercury retrograde. Review papers, photos and possessions. Repair appliances and backup files. Revise and refine household infrastructure.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care with communications, now that Mercury is retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings as soon as possible. Launch creative projects after three weeks. Plan and prepare.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers. Review financial records and budgets.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Upgrade your brand over three weeks. Consider the consequences of your communications, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Determine what works and what doesn’t. Edit carefully.
Thought for Today: “Wounded vanity knows when it is mortally hurt; and limps off the field, piteous, all disguises thrown away. But pride carries its banner to the last; and fast as it is driven from one field unfurls it in another.” — Helen Hunt Jackson, American author (1831-1885).
Notable birthdays: Actor Hal Holbrook is 95. Actor-comedian Barry Humphries (aka “Dame Edna”) is 86. Country singer-songwriter Johnny Bush is 85. Actress Christina Pickles is 85. Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 84. Actress Brenda Fricker is 75. Actress Becky Ann Baker is 67. Actress Rene Russo is 66. Actor Richard Karn is 64. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 57. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 57. TV personality Rene Syler is 57. Movie director Michael Bay is 56. Singer Chante Moore is 53. Rock musician Timothy J. Mahoney (311) is 50. Actor Dominic Purcell is 50. Olympic gold and silver medal skier Tommy Moe is 50. Actress Denise Richards is 49. Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 48. Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 48. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 46. Country singer Bryan White is 46. Actress Kelly Carlson is 44. Actor Ashton Holmes is 42. Actor Conrad Ricamora is 41. Actor Jason Ritter is 40. TV personality Paris Hilton is 39. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 39. TV host Daphne Oz is 34. Actor Chord Overstreet is 31. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 29. Actress Meaghan Martin is 28. Actress Sasha Pieterse is 24.
