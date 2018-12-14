Today’s Birthday (12/14/18). This year inspires long-term dreams. Realize them with steady, persistent efforts. Revelations illuminate your work, services or health. Winter largesse feeds your next exploration. A shared venture gets a financial boost next summer, inspiring a shift in your personal income. Contribution satisfies your spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — All is not as it appears. Imagine a vision realized. Strategize and plan. Balance emotion with reason. Listen for possibilities. Consider steps carefully.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A team vision seems within reach. Act quickly without spending recklessly. Costs may be higher than expected. Collaborate with someone who sees your blind spot.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Career action builds your skills and influence. Self-discipline pays off. Profit from a dreamer’s vision. Dare to be unreasonable for a bold possibility.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — What would it take to realize a travel fantasy? Where would you love to go? Make plans, itineraries and reservations. Expand your frontiers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Seek private time with your partner. Work out shared financial priorities. Check out an interesting suggestion. Look at a situation from a different view.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Accept a challenge, and ask for help. You can’t do everything by yourself; rely on a partner’s support. Take decisive action. Collaborate for a common goal.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Persistent actions get results. Maintain physical practices and routines, despite disruption. Discipline pays off with interest. Get imaginative with your work. Strengthen the heart factor.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dreams seem within reach. Take action for love. Put your efforts behind a matter of heart. Draw upon hidden resources. Use your talents and arts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Follow a domestic dream or intuition. Get rid of stuff you don’t need anymore. Find practical solutions to fulfill a vision.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Listen to the emotional undercurrent. Write down insights, visions and dreams. Old assumptions may get challenged. Connect with your friends, relations and allies.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Tap into extra revenue. A long-considered possibility gets realized with persistence and determination. Monitor finances closely. Step outside the box, and go for the gold.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your own destiny. Self-discipline can realize a personal dream. Resist temptation to splurge or overspend. Duty calls. Take private time for yourself.
Today’s birthdays: Today’s Birthdays: Singer-actress Abbe Lane is 87. Actor Hal Williams is 84. Actress-singer Jane Birkin is 72. Pop singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 72. Entertainment executive Michael Ovitz is 72. Actress Dee Wallace is 70. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ronnie McNeir (The Four Tops) is 69. Rock musician Cliff Williams is 69. Actor-comedian T.K. Carter is 62. Rock singer-musician Mike Scott (The Waterboys) is 60. Singer-musician Peter “Spider” Stacy (The Pogues) is 60. Actress Cynthia Gibb is 55. Actress Nancy Valen is 53. Actor Archie Kao is 49. Actress Natascha McElhone is 49. Actress-comedian Michaela Watkins is 47. Actress-comedian Miranda Hart is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Brian Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 43. Actress KaDee Strickland is 43. Actress Tammy Blanchard is 42. Actress Sophie Monk is 39. Actor-singer-musician Jackson Rathbone is 34. Actress Vanessa Hudgens is 30. Rock/R&B singer Tori Kelly is 26.
