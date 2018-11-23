Today’s Birthday (11/23/18). Your imagination is especially fertile this year. Keep generating income with discipline and focus. Discover fresh vitality. Winter profits lead to a shift in your travel plans. Your family’s fortunes rise this summer before a personal financial shift. Reap and store a bountiful harvest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Study and explore new frontiers this month, with Sun in Sagittarius. Navigate communication breakdowns with patience and humor. Focus on the basics.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Shared accounts swell over the next month. Collaborate on profitable ventures. A turning point arises around your personal income and finances. Focus toward rising demand.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Push your own boundaries and limitations under this Full Moon in your sign. Reassess and shift. A partnership grows over the next month.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 5 — One door closes and another opens. Make time for peaceful reflection. Envision what you’d like to come next. Give up something you don’t need.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share community transitions under the Full Moon. Strengthen team infrastructure. Enjoy time with family and someone special this month. Love feeds your spirit.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reconsider your professional path. Another direction may look more promising and fun. Domestic comforts nurture you over the next month. Feather your nest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Write and publish over the next month. You’re reaching an educational turning point. Shift from one study to another. Research histories. Document the journey.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reach a financial crossroad with a shared account. Your own income rises over the next month under the Sagittarius Sun. Prioritize home and family.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re growing stronger this month. A partnership shifts under the Full Moon. Listen before advancing to avoid a communication breakdown. Follow your emotions and intellect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Recharge, and review your plans. Adjust for new circumstances. Reach a turning point with your work and health. Think about what is most important.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Friends make your heart sing over the next month. Pull together for a common cause. Adjust to changes with someone or something you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Make domestic repairs under the Full Moon. Your professional influence rises this month, along with demand for your services.
Celebrity birthdays: Former Labor Secretary William E. Brock is 88. Actor Franco Nero is 77. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 74. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 71. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 68. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 64. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., is 63. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 59. Actor John Henton is 58. TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 58. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 52. Rock musician Charlie Grover is 52. Actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 51. Actor Oded Fehr is 48. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 46. Actor Page Kennedy is 42. Actress Kelly Brook is 39. Actor Lucas Grabeel is 34. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 31. Actress-singer Miley Cyrus is 26. Actor Austin Majors is 23. Actress Olivia Keville (TV: “Splitting Up Together”) is 16.
Thought for Today: “Music expresses that which cannot be said and which cannot remain silent.” — Victor Hugo, French author (1802-1885)
