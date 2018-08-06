Today’s Birthday (08/06/18). Benefits come through family this year. Make healthy changes to your routines. Take advantage of favorable markets. Summer dreaming leads to new avenues in partnership and personal growth. Health and fitness breakthroughs energize this winter. Domestic bliss feeds you; focus on increasing it.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Advance to a new level. Partnerships seem easier for the next month, with Venus in Libra. Compromise comes easier. Female magnetism plays a big role.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — There’s more work this month, with Venus in Libra. Creativity and inspiration abound. Nurture your physical health and well-being for greater flowering.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover (and create) extraordinary beauty. You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Libra this month. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Imagine a dream realized.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Your home can become your love nest. Domestic beautification blossoms, with Venus in Libra. Focus on home and family. Put your heart into your household.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Trust your heart to lead you. Learn voraciously, with Venus in Libra this month. Creative projects are fun and exciting. Satisfy your insatiable curiosity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — This month could get especially profitable, with Venus in Libra, as demand increases for your work. Instill it with beauty and love. Grow your savings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your luck in love and money improves, with Venus in your sign for the next month. Try a new look or style. You’re especially irresistible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Revel in peace and quiet this month, with Venus in Libra. Completing old jobs especially satisfies. Don’t reveal your secrets. Organize plans. Get lost in beauty.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social activities benefit your career. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Libra this month. Group activities go well. Public participation gets satisfying results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take on increased professional responsibility for the next month, with Venus in Libra. Watch for career opportunities. It’s easier to advance your agenda.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — This month, with Venus in Libra, especially favors travel and studies. It’s easier to venture forth. Set educational goals. Explore, study and discover new frontiers.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Increase your shared assets. The next month, with Venus in Libra, is good for saving money. Budget expenditures, and set up auto-payments.
Celebrity birthdays: Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 94. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 80. Actress Louise Sorel is 78. Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 75. Actor Ray Buktenica is 75. Actor Dorian Harewood is 68. Actress Catherine Hicks is 67. Rock singer Pat MacDonald (Timbuk 3) is 66. Actress Stepfanie Kramer is 62. Actress Faith Prince is 61. Rhythm-and-blues singer Randy DeBarge is 60. Actor Leland Orser is 58. Actress Michelle Yeoh is 56. Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 54. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 53. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 53. Actor Benito Martinez is 50. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 50. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 48. Actress Merrin Dungey is 47. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 46. Actor Jason O’Mara is 46. Singer-actor David Campbell is 45. Actress Vera Farmiga is 45. Actress Ever Carradine is 44. Actress Soleil Moon Frye is 42. Actress Melissa George is 42. Rock singer Travis McCoy (Gym Class Heroes) is 37.
Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 37. Actress Romola Garai is 36. Rock musician Eric Roberts (Gym Class Heroes) is 34.
Thought for Today: “A successful lie is doubly a lie; an error which has to be corrected is a heavier burden than the truth.” — Dag Hammarskjold, U.N. Secretary-General (1905-1961)
