Today’s Birthday (07/30/18). Benefit through domestic projects this year. Strength results from steady physical routines. Take your career in a new direction. Summer introspection and reflection eases a rough patch with a partner for a personal morale boost. Winter brings fitness and health breakthroughs. Nurture family sweetness.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Consider a dream or vision for the future. Surprises reveal fresh opportunities. Follow rules carefully, and strengthen infrastructure. Plan and prepare for profitable possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep your tone polite and respectful. Friends are especially helpful. Someone comes up with a brilliant idea. Creative design makes the work go faster.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities present themselves. You’re gaining respect. Keep providing excellent service. Do the work and profit. Measure forward progress. Someone important is watching.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on education and travels. Plot your route and destinations. Discover a pleasant surprise. Explore new cultures and perspectives. Learn from a friend.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Contribute to shared resources. Balance accounts, and make sure the bills get paid. Communicate through delays or shipping errors. Get your hands dirty if necessary.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consult a trusted strategist to widen your view. Trust your own good sense, too. Collaborate and connect to support each other. Love provides stable foundations.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Set realistic goals for your work, health and fitness. Schedule your promises and keep them. Steadily grow stronger. Your energy gets revitalized.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize fun with family and your sweetheart. Revisit a favorite place. Share memories, and check in with each other. The best things in life are free.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Beautify your home and space. Improve conditions for your family’s health and wellness. Clean, organize and clear clutter. Less is more. Paint works wonders.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Review, edit and revise. Take care of old documents and photographs. File and archive your treasures. Discover histories with relevant lessons for the present.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Profits are available. Focus your effort for maximum efficiency. Make plans for the future. Form cooperative alliances. Replace something that’s broken. Build and save.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. Pursue personal goals and ambitions. Pamper yourself with a new hairstyle or outfit. Get feedback from an expert friend.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Edd “Kookie” Byrnes is 85. Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 84. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 82. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 79. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 79. Singer Paul Anka is 77. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 71. Actor William Atherton is 71. Actor Jean Reno is 70. Blues singer-musician Otis Taylor is 70. Actor Frank Stallone is 68. Actor Ken Olin is 64. Actress Delta Burke is 62. Law professor Anita Hill is 62. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 60. Country singer Neal McCoy is 60. Actor Richard Burgi is 60. Movie director Richard Linklater is 58. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 57. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 55. Bluegrass musician Danny Roberts (The Grascals) is 55. Actress Vivica A. Fox is 54. Actor Terry Crews is 50. Actor Simon Baker is 49.
Movie director Christopher Nolan is 48. Actor Tom Green is 47. Rock musician Brad Hargreaves (Third Eye Blind) is 47. Actress Christine Taylor is 47. Actor-comedian Dean Edwards is 45. Actress Hilary Swank is 44. Alt-country singer-musician Seth Avett is 38. Actress April Bowlby is 38. Soccer player Hope Solo is 37. Actress Yvonne Strahovski is 36. Actor Martin Starr is 36. Actress Gina Rodriguez is 34. Actress Joey King is 19.
Thought for Today: “Individualism is rather like innocence; there must be something unconscious about it.” — Louis Kronenberger, American drama critic (1904-1980).
