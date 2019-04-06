Today’s Birthday (04/06/19). Study and explore the wider world this year. Discipline with your work leads to professional gain. Get a lucrative surprise. Have fun with your family this summer, before your career changes tack. Interesting professional opportunities arise next winter, inspiring home improvements. You’re learning valuable tricks.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re in the money for the next few days. Take advantage of breaking news. Turn a surprising circumstance to your favor. Advance a personal cause.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially confident and powerful today and tomorrow. Consider your dreams, visions and desires. Make plans for what you want to create. Schedule actions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Look at the world from a higher perspective. Make plans to realize a dream or vision for the common good. How can you contribute?
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork gets the job done. Collaborate over the next two days with people who share your goals and commitments. Make a brilliant revelation.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on professional priorities for a few days. Schedule business trips, conferences and meetups. Make long-distance connections. An unusual yet fascinating option appears.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Study your options. Travel entices through tomorrow. Explore a fascinating subject in person or through the eyes of another. What you’re learning could get profitable.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover a rounding error in your favor. Plug a leak in your budget. Find an unexpected opportunity that leads to shared profits. Collaborate together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Let someone else direct the show for a few days. Collaborate with a partner to get farther. Support each other’s health and wellness.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your work and physical activities today and tomorrow. Prioritize health and fitness. Nourish your body, mind and spirit. Build strength to contribute.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your luck is on the rise. Relax and enjoy time with family, friends and someone special. Share your dreams and passions with people you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Domestic comforts draw you in. Conserve resources and cook at home. Discover an unexpected treasure. Find creative ways to reuse something from the past.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Write down your brilliant ideas. Your research produces valuable results. Keep digging. Follow the money trail. Profit through creative communications. Share your discoveries.
Thought for Today: “History is the ship carrying living memories to the future.” — Sir Stephen Spender, British poet and critic (1909-1995).
Notable birthdays: Scientist James D. Watson is 91. Actor Billy Dee Williams is 82. Actor Roy Thinnes is 81. Director Barry Levinson is 77. Actor John Ratzenberger is 72. Actress Patrika Darbo is 71. Bert Blyleven is 68. Actress Marilu Henner is 67. Figure skater Janet Lynn is 66. Actor Michael Rooker is 64. Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., is 63. Rock musician Warren Haynes is 59. Rock singer-musician Frank Black is 54. Actress Ari Meyers is 50. Actor Paul Rudd is 50. Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 47. Rock musician Markku Lappalainen is 46. Actor Zach Braff is 44. Actor Joel Garland is 44. Actress Candace Cameron Bure is 43. Actor Teddy Sears is 42. Jazz and rhythm-and-blues musician Robert Glasper is 41. Actress Eliza Coupe is 38. Folk singer-musician Kenneth Pattengale (Milk Carton Kids) is 37. Actor Bret Harrison is 37. Actor Charlie McDermott is 29.
