Today’s Birthday (11/29/18). Imagine an inspiring future, and pursue it this year. Financial strength comes with steady practices. Nurture your health and happiness. Store your bountiful harvest this winter before your journey changes. Shared assets rise this summer before your income shifts. Follow your spirit’s passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Don’t push yourself too hard. Demand for your attention may be high. Make time to strengthen foundational structures. Focus on basics, self-care and rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Romance competes with miscommunication or mistakes for your attention. Postpone and delegate. Family comes first. Misunderstandings could disrupt things. Patience and humor help.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Take care of practical and pragmatic details at home. Make repairs to support structures. Stay patient with miscommunications. Listen more than you speak.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Help others see the big picture. Distractions and disruptions abound. Silly disagreements waste time if you indulge them. Otherwise, clarify and explain patiently.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — The profit potential is high despite obstacles, delays or misunderstandings. New developments could change the assignment. Don’t offer to pay for everything. Simplify financial plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — As you gain strength, you gain options. Let go of a preconception, and keep your attitude positive. Stick to practical solutions, and follow rules scrupulously.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Complete projects, and clean up. Avoid travel or fuss. Keep a low profile. Nostalgic reflection reminds you how far you’ve come. Plan what’s next.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Group efforts get farther than solo. Get feedback from your community. Don’t believe everything you hear, though. Take it with a grain of salt.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work definitely takes priority. Someone important is paying attention. Resolve breakdowns without losing your cool. Reinforce structural elements. You can find the funding.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make travel or educational plans. Keep your objective in mind. Check reservations, and schedule carefully. Tempers may be short. Rest and consider the view.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Join forces with another for funding. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Anticipate a disagreement, and avoid financial discussions. Don’t dig into savings on a whim.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — An obstacle challenges your partnership. Proceed with caution. It’s not a good time to gamble. Avoid arguments. Listen without interrupting. Offer respectful kindness.
Celebrity birthdays: Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully is 91. Former French President Jacques Chirac is 86. Blues singer-musician John Mayall is 85. Actress Diane Ladd is 83. Songwriter Mark James is 78. Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 78. Country singer Jody Miller is 77. Movie director Joel Coen is 64. Actor-comedian-celebrity judge Howie Mandel is 63. Former Homeland Security Director Janet Napolitano is 61. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is 59. Actress Cathy Moriarty is 58. Actress Kim Delaney is 57. Actor Don Cheadle is 54. Actor-producer Neill Barry is 53. Musician Wallis Buchanan is 53. Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 50. Rock musician Martin Carr (Boo Radleys) is 50. Rock musician Frank Delgado (Deftones) is 48. Actress Paola Turbay is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 47. Actress Gena Lee Nolin is 47. Actor Brian Baumgartner is 46. Actor Julian Ovenden is 43. Actor Chadwick Boseman is 42. Actress Anna Faris is 42. Gospel singer James Fortune is 41. Rock musician Ringo Garza is 37. Actor-comedian John Milhiser is 37. Actor Diego Boneta is 28. Actress Lovie Simone (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 20.
Thought for Today: “Toleration is good for all, or it is good for none.” — Edmund Burke, British statesman (1729-1797)
