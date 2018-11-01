Today’s Birthday (11/01/18). Personal good fortune flowers this year. Writing and creative communications provide satisfying results with discipline. Discover a partnership where least expected. Creative projects blossom this winter, prompting new career directions. A summer journey leads to a creative shift. Listen for powerful possibilities, and share them.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Balance your work and health for growing strength. Schedule carefully. Follow your intuition on timing. Jump on a great opportunity if you find one.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider an outrageous request. Someone attractive surprises you. Make time for fun and relaxation over the next few days. Enjoy the ones you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Home pulls you in. Enjoy cozy treats. Adapt with flexibility to unexpected changes. Provide an open ear for a family member who needs to talk.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the situation. Analyze and consider what needs to change. Listen and learn. Writing and creative projects blossom over the next few days.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Potential profit arises today and tomorrow. Make sure your savings is secure. Replenish reserves, and don’t overextend. Catch a lucky break when it appears.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re strong and growing stronger. Maintain physical practices and routines. An unexpected bonus falls into your lap. Take advantage of a happy accident.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Savor peace and quiet for a few days. Consider a challenge. Make plans and priorities. Complete old projects, and prepare for what’s ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Team projects go well today and tomorrow. Have fun together. Brilliant ideas come in from your network. Listen to your loved ones, especially children.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional deadline has your focus through tomorrow. Your work is under review. Push for the best possible outcome. Money saved is money earned.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate a fascination. Study and learn new methods. Keep an open mind and a flexible schedule. Make an amazing discovery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Strategically plot your moves. Grab a lucrative opportunity, and collaborate for mutual benefit. Allocate resources to make things happen.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Sink into an unexpected harmony with a partner. Romance is a distinct possibility. Discover a fascinating opportunity together. Have faith in your own abilities.
Celebrity birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 83. Country singer Bill Anderson is 81. Actress Barbara Bosson is 79. Actor Robert Foxworth is 77. Magazine publisher Larry Flynt is 76. Country singer-humorist Kinky Friedman is 74. Actress Jeannie Berlin is 69. Music producer David Foster is 69. Actress Belita Moreno is 69. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ronald Khalis Bell (Kool and the Gang) is 67. Country singer-songwriter-producer Keith Stegall is 64. Country singer Lyle Lovett is 61. Actress Rachel Ticotin is 60. Rock musician Eddie MacDonald (The Alarm) is 59. Apple CEO Tim Cook is 58. Actress Helene Udy is 57. Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 56. Pop singer-musician Mags Furuholmen (a-ha) is 56. Rock musician Rick Allen (Def Leppard) is 55. Country singer “Big Kenny” Alphin (Big and Rich) is 55. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 54. Rapper Willie D (Geto Boys) is 52. Country musician Dale Wallace (Emerson Drive) is 49. Actress Toni Collette is 46. Actress-talk show host Jenny McCarthy is 46. Rock musician Andrew Gonzales is 46. Actor David Berman is 45. Actress Aishwarya Rai is 45. Rock singer Bo Bice is 43. Actor Matt Jones is 37. Actress Natalia Tena is 34. Actor Penn Badgley is 32. Actor Max Burkholder is 21. Actor-musician Alex Wolff is 21.
Thought for Today: “Good taste is the worst vice ever invented.” — Dame Edith Sitwell, English poet (1887-1964).
