Today’s Birthday (10/25/18). Enjoy the spotlight this year. Regular practice benefits communications. Find collaboration where it is least expected. A flurry of winter communications generates a shift in professional priorities. Studies and travels reveal their secret treasures before a shift in your writing focus. Spread love, solutions and support.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Things may not go as planned. Hold your temper. Avoid spontaneous outbursts. Discipline and experience make a difference. Pay bills, and take care of business.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Personal breakdowns can lead to breakthroughs. Postpone an important decision until you’re sure. Wait to see what develops. Avoid automatic responses. Stay graceful and diplomatic.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Stay out of someone else’s fuss. Lay low, and enjoy peace and quiet. Avoid overstimulation. Complete one project to make space for the next.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Navigate team changes. Prepare for the next gathering. You can meet a shared challenge. Sort out roles and responsibilities. Stand stronger together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discipline pays off professionally. Chaos and changes confront you at work. Keep in action. Get support when needed. This could be a lucky break in disguise.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin your next exploration. Make plans and reservations. Look before you leap. Avoid provoking someone with a short temper. Stay frugal and practical. Avoid distractions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Compromise with your partner on financial matters. Resist the temptation to throw money around. Avoid provoking an argument. Find a mutually beneficial agreement.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Treat your partner with compassion through changing circumstances. You’re the stabilizing influence. Stay on the practical road. One phase ends, and the next begins.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Get a wake-up call around your work, health and fitness. You can do what’s needed. Take one step at a time. Get farther than expected.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Follow your heart. Reach a turning point in a creative project, or with love, romance or family. Emotional support goes a long way. Keep a secret.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Domestic endings spark new beginnings. Goodbyes lead to fresh greetings. Make repairs, and keep systems operational. Ask family to help, and feed workers well.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take a new tack with a creative project. Back up ideas with research. Keep your cool despite chaos. Follow through on what you said.
Celebrity birthdays: Former American League president Dr. Bobby Brown is 94. Actress Marion Ross is 90. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 78. Pop singer Helen Reddy is 77. Author Anne Tyler is 77. Rock singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 74. Political strategist James Carville is 74. Singer Taffy Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 74. Rock musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) is 71. Actor Brian Kerwin is 69. Actor Mark L. Taylor is 68. Rock musician Matthias Jabs is 62. Actress Nancy Cartwright (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 61. Country singer Mark Miller (Sawyer Brown) is 60. Rock musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers; Chickenfoot) is 57. Actress Tracy Nelson is 55.
Actor Michael Boatman is 54. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson is 54. Actor Mathieu Amalric is 53. Singer Speech is 50. Actress-comedian-TV host Samantha Bee is 49. Actor-singer Adam Pascal is 48. Rock musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) is 48. Country singer Chely Wright is 48. Violinist Midori is 47. Actor Craig Robinson is 47. Actor Michael Weston is 45. Actor Zachary Knighton is 40. Actor Mehcad Brooks is 38. Actor Ben Gould is 38. Actor Josh Henderson is 37. Rhythm-and-blues singer Young Rome is 37. Pop singer Katy Perry is 34. Rock singer Austin Winkler is 34. Singer Ciara is 33. Actress Conchita Campbell is 23.
Thought for Today: “You can tell the size of a man by the size of the thing that makes him mad.” — Adlai E. Stevenson II, American statesman (1900-1965)
