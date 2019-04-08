Today’s Birthday (04/09/19). Discover beauty, insight and new solutions this year. Practice persistently for professional gain. Unexpected money comes your way. Your garden flowers this summer, before career opportunities call you out. Winter brings a professional feather in your hat, before home calls. Travel, study and explore.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Watch your step. Harmony may require effort. Don’t show your unfinished work yet. Avoid emotional spending. Stay in communication to coordinate efforts. Listen before you speak.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Use sensible judgment with financial opportunities. Don’t get intimidated. Stick with basic priorities. Illusions could distort your view. Take one step at a time.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially confident. Profit from a dreamer’s vision. Don’t pursue a chimera. Slow down, and move thoughtfully and steadily to forward a personal plan.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 5 — Avoid impulsive actions. Rest, and recharge your batteries. Finish tasks in private. Peaceful meditation restores you. All isn’t as it appears; it could be better.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends, and wait for developments with a community project. Strengthen infrastructure. Dreams reveal a change in your thinking. The fog is clearing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Schedule carefully to manage your professional responsibilities. Fantasies can evaporate; prioritize practical matters. Strengthen foundations and structures. Avoid impulsivity, controversy or setting wildly unrealistic expectations.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s too early to get started. Monitor traffic before dashing off. Take cautious, measured steps. Study your route and methods in advance. Postpone expensive decisions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t gamble on risky business. Stick to tested routines and connections. Handle practical financial priorities before spending on treats. Teach a lesson about patience.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Listen to your partner’s view. It may not match your own. Stay receptive and patient. Compromise for a workable situation. Silence soothes. Less is more.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow the pace, and watch your footing to avoid accidents. You get farther with honey than you do with vinegar. Nurture your health. Mind the gap.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Tempers could get short with people you love. Abandon unrealistic illusions or expectations. In a stalemate, don’t ask for favors. Silence trumps oversharing.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — It could get busy or chaotic at home. Stay flexible with changing circumstances. Prioritize practicalities. Keep household systems in order, especially regarding water. Get everyone fed.
Thought for Today: “The ultimate test of a moral society is the kind of world that it leaves to its children.” — Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906-1945).Notable birthdays: Satirical songwriter Tom Lehrer is 91. Naturalist Jim Fowler is 89. Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo is 86. Actress Michael Learned is 80. Country singer Margo Smith is 77. Country singer Hal Ketchum is 66. Actor Dennis Quaid is 65. Comedian Jimmy Tingle is 64. Country musician Dave Innis (Restless Heart) is 60. Talk show host Joe Scarborough is 56. Reporter Lisa Guerrero is 55. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is 55. Actor Mark Pellegrino is 54. Actress-model Paulina Porizkova is 54. Actress Cynthia Nixon is 53. Rock singer Kevin Martin (Candlebox) is 50. TV personality Sunny Anderson is 44. Rock singer Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) is 42. Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is 40. Rock musician Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes) is 39. Actor Charlie Hunnam is 39. Actor Ryan Northcott is 39. Actor Arlen Escarpeta is 38. Actor Jay Baruchel is 37. Actress Annie Funke is 34. Actor Jordan Masterson is 33. Actress Leighton Meester is 33. Actor-singer Jesse McCartney is 32. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jazmine Sullivan is 32. Actress Kristen Stewart is 29. Actress Elle Fanning is 21. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright is 20. Classical crossover singer Jackie Evancho is 19.
