Today’s Birthday (04/16/19). Raise your skills and expertise through travel and education this year. Dedicated focus builds your career status and influence. Domestic joys delight your family this summer, inspiring new professional directions. Your work and career flourish next winter, inspiring changes at home. Develop an exciting possibility.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined practice matters with a physical goal. You’re exceptionally clever with communication over the next three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Express your creativity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Build a romantic relationship through steady participation. With Mercury in Aries, review the past. Consider what worked and didn’t, and update plans. Plot a new course.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Participate with an energetic team over three weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Your friends are a source of inspiration. Provide leadership, support and diplomacy.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay involved with your community and networks. Share valuable professional opportunities. Mercury in Aries emphasizes career gain through communications. Monitor a larger conversation.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Can you mix business with pleasure? Travel beckons, with Mercury in Aries for several weeks. Make long-distance connections. Study and research are favored.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your power for good. It’s easier to organize shared finances, with Mercury in Aries. Pay bills and figure out how much you can spend.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Communication between partners, lovers and allies flowers, with Mercury in Aries. Compromise and negotiate terms. Delegate more. Remind someone what you appreciate about them.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Coordinated teamwork leads to success. What you’re learning energizes your work, health and fitness, with Mercury in Aries. Discover efficiencies and best practices.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Charm benefits your career. Express your affection and heart. Put your love into words. Romantic communication flowers over three weeks, with Mercury in Aries.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin a home renovation phase, with Mercury in Aries. Set family goals. Clean house and organize. Release stuff that no longer “sparks joy.” Hold a garage sale.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Learn voraciously, with Mercury in Aries. You’re especially creative, and words flow with ease. Write, record and report. Create beautiful images, sounds and movements.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover new income sources. Track your cash flow for growth. Make profitable connections, with Mercury in Aries. Benefit through communications, collaboration and networking.
Thought for Today: “The only graceful way to accept an insult is to ignore it; if you can’t ignore it, top it; if you can’t top it, laugh at it; if you can’t laugh at it, it’s probably deserved.” — Russell Lynes, American writer (1910-1991).
Notable birthdays: Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI is 92. Actor Peter Mark Richman is 92. Singer Bobby Vinton is 84. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II is 79. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 72. Coach Bill Belichick is 67. Singer Peter Garrett is 66. Actress Ellen Barkin is 65. Actor Michel Gill is 59. Musician Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 57. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 56. Singer David Pirner (Soul Asylum) is 55. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 54. Actor Jon Cryer is 54. Rock musician Dan Rieser is 53. Actor Peter Billingsley is 48. Actor Lukas Haas is 43. Actress-singer Kelli O’Hara is 43. Actress Claire Foy (TV: “The Crown”) is 35. Figure skater Mirai Nagasu is 26. Actress Sadie Sink is 17.
