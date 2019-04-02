Today’s birthday (04/02/19). Discover unexplored horizons this year. Discipline with your professional craft pays off. Take advantage of a windfall. Summer home renovations lead to a career switchback. Career growth next winter comes before domestic changes require adaptation. Expand your boundaries with new perspectives.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 5 — News could astonish. Hide somewhere peaceful and quiet. All is not as it appears. Avoid rumors. Verify accusations from a second source. Wait for developments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep your long-term community vision in mind. Be hopeful; not foolish. Don’t fund a fantasy. Do your research, and focus efforts toward simple targeted actions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep taking action to forward your professional dreams and visions. Consider outrageous ideas. List what you want to be, do, have and contribute.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make reservations in advance. Don’t depend on a fantasy. Send applications, and confirm your itinerary. Costs may be higher than expected. Research for best options.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Reaffirm a commitment with your partner. Listen to all considerations before making a financial decision. Come up with a win-win scenario.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Words grease the wheels with your partner. Discuss your dreams. Indulge in wild speculation, illusions and fantasy. Create new practical possibilities from the exercise.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause to consider your goals, objectives and dreams for your physical labors, health and fitness. Indulge a fantasy. Get clever ideas onto paper.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance grows in conversation with someone sweet. Allow for contingencies. The rules may change mid-game. Listen to your intuition. Share your dreams. Talk about love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Imagine domestic dreams realized. Talk with family and housemates about your home improvement visions. Get imaginative. Indulge wild suggestions. Pursue one idea you all love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Brilliant ideas abound today. Creative expression flowers. Dig down for authenticity and truth. Write your dreams, visions and desires. Describe perfection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Express your dreams. Ask for what you want, no matter how impossible it may seem. Connect with a sense of spirit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider the consequences of a personal decision. Discover something new about yourself. Write down your future dreams, hopes and visions. Accept divine inspiration.
Thought for Today: “Never think you’ve seen the last of anything.” — Eudora Welty, American author (1909-2001).
Notable birthdays: Actress Sharon Acker is 84. Actress Dame Penelope Keith is 79. Actress Linda Hunt is 74. Singer Emmylou Harris is 72. Actor Sam Anderson is 72. Social critic and author Camille Paglia is 72. Actress Pamela Reed is 70. Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 70. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 58. Actor Christopher Meloni is 58. Singer Keren Woodward (Bananarama) is 58. Country singer Billy Dean is 57. Actor Clark Gregg is 57. Actress Jana Marie Hupp is 55. Rock musician Greg Camp is 52. Rock musician Tony Fredianelli (Third Eye Blind) is 50. Actress Roselyn Sanchez is 46. Country singer Jill King is 44. Actor Pedro Pascal is 44. Actor Adam Rodriguez is 44. Actor Jeremy Garrett is 43. Actor Michael Fassbender is 42. Actress Jaime Ray Newman is 41. Rock musician Jesse Carmichael (Maroon 5) is 40. Actress Bethany Joy Galeotti is 38. Singer Lee Dewyze is 33. Country singer Chris Janson is 33. Actor Drew Van Acker is 33. Actress Briga Heelan (TV: “Great News”) is 32. Actor Jesse Plemons is 31. Singer Aaron Kelly (TV: “American Idol”) is 26.
