Today’s Birthday (04/23/19). Together, pull in a fat harvest this year. Advance plans and reservations facilitate studies and adventures. Your writing and creativity blossom this summer, opening new avenues. Have a fine educational adventure next winter, inspiring your creative communications. Study, explore and share your discoveries.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage when a professional door opens. Make your best move to fulfill a fantasy. Get expert support to pursue a dream.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Preparation saves time and money. Research provides value. Find a hidden treasure as you plot your itinerary. Good news comes from far away.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss shared finances. Adapt to changing circumstances. Concentrate closely, and determine the best response. Trust a crazy hunch. Take care of each other.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen and learn. Make sure you’re both on the same page. Update and revise the plan together. Negotiate and refine. Make decisions by consensus.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Good fortune follows good planning. Research your moves before making them. Get expert coaching. Focus on the details of your performance. Take advantage of current events.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy time with people you love. Go for something fun and spontaneous. You’ve been taking care of business; relax, and hang out with someone special.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make changes at home. Clear clutter, clean and organize. Add a new element or idea. Beautify your place. Share something delicious with friends and family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find extra options. Research offers new possibilities. Dig and investigate. Connect the dots, and put your story together. Build a case. Share your discoveries.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stay in action to generate positive cash flow. The next few days could get especially lucrative. Money saved is money earned. Celebrate with something delicious.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. You know what to do. Opportunities abound. Investigate new options. Good fortune follows your thorough plans. Lay solid groundwork.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Avoid travel or overstimulating environments. Find a peaceful spot for introspection. Review plans, dreams and visions. An unexpected opportunity deserves consideration. Listen to intuition.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Valuable resources, information and connections flow through your friend networks. Get in conversation, and find out what you can contribute. Accept collaborative support.
Thought for Today: “In the future everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.” — Andy Warhol, American pop artist (1928-1987).
Notable birthdays: Actor Alan Oppenheimer is 89. Actor David Birney is 80. Actor Lee Majors is 80. Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito is 76. Irish nationalist Bernadette Devlin McAliskey is 72. Actress Blair Brown is 72. Writer-director Paul Brickman is 70. Actress Joyce DeWitt is 70. Actor James Russo is 66. Filmmaker Michael Moore is 65. Actress Judy Davis is 64. Actress Valerie Bertinelli is 59. Actor Craig Sheffer is 59. Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 58. U.S. Olympic gold medal skier Donna Weinbrecht is 54. Actress Melina Kanakaredes is 52. Rock musician Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) is 51. Country musician Tim Womack (Sons of the Desert) is 51. Actor Scott Bairstow is 49. Actor-writer John Lutz is 46. Actor Barry Watson is 45. Rock musician Aaron Dessner (The National) is 43. Rock musician Bryce Dessner (The National) is 43. Wrestler/actor John Cena is 42. Actor-writer-comedian John Oliver is 42. Actor Kal Penn is 42. Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 42. Actress Jaime King is 40. Pop singer Taio Cruz is 36. Actor Aaron Hill is 36. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 35. Actress Rachel Skarsten is 34. Rock musician Anthony LaMarca is 32. Singer-songwriter John Fullbright is 31. Tennis player Nicole Vaidisova is 30. Actor Dev Patel is 29. Actor Matthew Underwood is 29. Actor Camryn Walling is 29. Model Gigi Hadid is 24. Rock musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) are 23. Actor Charlie Rowe (TV: “Salvation”) is 23. U.S. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim is 19.
