Today’s Birthday (07/31/18). Family fortunes rise this year. Follow regular physical routines for growing health. One professional door closes and another opens. A spiritual or philosophical epiphany supports a partner through changes leading to growing personal power. Winter action gets massive results. Fill your home with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 5 — Plan, invent and create your own reality. How would you love things to be? Imagine and meditate. Peace, nature and silence are restorative and energizing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A community project could stall for lack of vision or clear goals. Postpone important decisions, and resolve that your efforts serve a basic mission.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 5 — Career developments have your attention. Avoid drama or controversy. Bring your social skills and graciousness to the forefront. Soothe irritation with peaceful calm.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Make long-distance connections, and imagine the delights ahead. Avoid a conflict of interests. Stick to reliable routes and routines. Study and prepare.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Protect family interests. Contribute to shared resources. Keep accounts positive and bills paid. Moderate a disagreement by listening to all concerns. Compromise.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Unveil illusions with your partner. Clarify and reveal hidden truths. Imagine perfection, and have a conversation for creative collaboration. Create a vision that inspires you both.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Seek out compromise and balance for physical, mental and spiritual health. Rest deeply to balance busy activities. Take a walk outside to unplug and recharge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Love is your secret power source. Reality doesn’t always match up with a fantasy or dream. Creativity can paint romance in a plain room.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic chores call. Clean, sort and organize possessions and household goods. Restore order to a chaotic situation. Provide beauty and soothing comforts to your family.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Capture a dream into words and images. Edit, polish and revise the story for clarity and relevant message. Brevity is the soul of wit.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Let go of negative emotions around money, abundance or prosperity. Consider a dream that makes a difference. How can you contribute? Listen for what’s possible.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Overcome an old fear to realize a personal dream. Accept divine inspiration. Changes outside stir things up at home. Stand up for love.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Don Murray is 89. Jazz composer-musician Kenny Burrell is 87. Actress France Nuyen is 79. Actress Susan Flannery is 79. Singer Lobo is 75. Actress Geraldine Chaplin is 74. Singer Gary Lewis is 73. Actor Lane Davies is 68. Actress Susan Wooldridge is 68. International Tennis Hall of Famer Evonne Goolagong Cawley is 67. Actor Barry Van Dyke is 67. Actor Alan Autry is 66. Jazz composer-musician Michael Wolff is 66. Actor James Read is 65. Actor Michael Biehn is 62. Rock singer-musician Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets) is 61. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 60. Rock musician Bill Berry is 60. Actor Wesley Snipes is 56. Country singer Chad Brock is 55. Musician Fatboy Slim is 55. Rock musician Jim Corr is 54. Author J.K. Rowling (ROHL’-ing) is 53. Actor Dean Cain is 52. Actor Jim True-Frost is 52. Actor Ben Chaplin is 49. Actor Loren Dean is 49. Actress Eve Best is 47. Retired NFL quarterback Gus Frerotte is 47. Actress Annie Parisse is 43. Actor Robert Telfer is 41. Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 40. Actor-producer-writer B.J. Novak is 39. Actor Eric Lively is 37. Singer Shannon Curfman is 33. Actor Reese Hartwig is 20. Actor Rico Rodriguez is 20.
Thought for Today: “The trouble with the public is that there is too much of it.” — Don Marquis, American journalist, poet and dramatist (1878-1937)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.