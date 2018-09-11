Today’s Birthday (09/11/18). Write, publish and broadcast for growth this year. Edit for persuasive simplicity. Share a summer win before resolving a work and health puzzle that inspires dreams, visions and a sense of purpose. Passion takes you to new heights this winter. Talk about what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Learn new tricks from your partner. Support each other through challenges. Creative change is possible. Get expert advice, and then do the work together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Shake up your health and work routines with some fun action. Love could interrupt your fitness or business practices. Give in to your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance takes priority over chores. Give in to a mutual attraction. Enjoy a moment of bliss even as chaos swirls. Home delights cradle your family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Get family to help with a household matter. Resolve disagreements through communication. Listening is more powerful than speaking. Find practical solutions that work for all.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep an open mind, and listen to a variety of views. Communication gets you through the tricky spots. Profit from advancing a creative idea.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep deadlines and maintain positive cash flow. Stay determined despite setbacks. Patience supports your physical health and inner peace. You can get what you need.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Grow your personal capacities by taking charge of a passion project. Follow plans and dreams long considered. Pace yourself. You’ve got this.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Reconsider assumptions or preconceptions. Learn about fun, happiness and satisfaction from friends and colleagues. Connect old dreams and possibilities with current circumstances. Listen to intuition.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork gets a job done. Talk is cheap; inspire others to act through your own efforts. Your work is gaining respect. Friends are there for you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re becoming an expert. Things may not go as planned. Watch for professional opportunities hidden in changing circumstances. Your status is on the rise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discover new views and perspectives. Plan your route to avoid traffic. Budget for efficient use of time and funds. Study and explore fresh concepts and ideas.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Support your partner with patience and a sense of humor. Offer or ask for help with a tough project. Clean up after.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Earl Holliman is 90. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 79. Movie director Brian De Palma is 78. Singer-musician Leo Kottke is 73. Actor Phillip Alford is 70. Actress Amy Madigan is 68. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) is 65. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 65. Actor Reed Birney is 64. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is 61. Musician Jon Moss (Culture Club) is 61. Actor Scott Patterson is 60. Rock musician Mick Talbot (The Style Council) is 60. Actress Roxann Dawson is 60. Actor John Hawkes is 59. Actress Anne Ramsay is 58. Actress Virginia Madsen is 57. Actress Kristy McNichol is 56. Musician-composer Moby is 53. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is 53. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 51. Rock musician Bart Van Der Zeeuw is 50. Actress Taraji P. Henson is 48. Actress Laura Wright is 48. Rock musician Jeremy Popoff (Lit) is 47. Blogger Markos Moulitsas is 47. Singer Brad Fischetti (LFO) is 43. Rapper Mr. Black is 41. Rock musician Jon Buckland (Coldplay) is 41. Rapper Ludacris is 41. Rock singer Ben Lee is 40. Actor Ryan Slattery is 40. Actress Ariana Richards is 39. Country singer Charles Kelley (Lady Antebellum) is 37. Actress Elizabeth Henstridge is 31. Actor Tyler Hoechlin is 31. Actress Mackenzie Aladjem is 17.
Thought for Today: “A hero is no braver than an ordinary man, but he is braver five minutes longer.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson, American poet and essayist (1803-1882)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.