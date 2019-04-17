Today’s Birthday (04/17/19). Success arises through exploration and investigation this year. Build your professional dreams one step at a time. Win some unexpected silver. Summer domestic renovation leads to a new professional phase. Your career rockets ahead next winter, before household matters take attention. Share your discoveries.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Accept or offer assistance. More hands make lighter work. Have patience with misunderstandings. Work out a structural challenge together. Keep your part of the bargain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The next two days could get busy. Get farther with physical action instead of words. Healthy practices strengthen and energize you. Raise the tempo, and dance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Talk is cheap. Show your heart by doing or providing something another has long wanted. Actions taken now have long-lasting benefit. Express love wordlessly.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Authorize improvements at home. Make repairs and upgrades. Resolve miscommunications before proceeding. Once the plan is clear, physical actions get great results. Coordinate with family.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Read and study. Write your perspective. Edit, broadcast and publish. Energize a creative project. Listen and grow stronger.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — The next few days could get profitable. Make a lucrative move. Action goes farther than talk. Invite others to help out. Keep communication channels open.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance your personal agenda. Try a new style or look. Polish your image. Avoid controversy or gossip. Misunderstandings spark easily. Take time for yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 5 — Your imagination goes wild. You can get productive behind closed doors. Beware of contradictions or trite solutions. Ignore hyperbole and lies. Research and plan your moves.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. Show up for your team. Actions speak louder than words. Put your back into a group project. Celebrate your advances together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Tackle a professional challenge. Make your move. You can find what you need. Postpone a discussion. Action gets results. Words can spin or tangle.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Explore and expand your understanding. Check reservations, and leave plenty of time to make connections. Slow for barriers or obstacles. Do the homework before launching.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Handle administrative and financial organization. File and organize paperwork. Keep insurance and bank policies updated. Deal with taxes. This provides peace of mind.
Thought for Today: “I think America is richer in intelligence than any other country in the world; and that its intelligence is more scattered than in any country of the world.” — Will Durant, American historian (1885-1981).
Nobable birthdays: Actor David Bradley is 77. Composer-musician Jan Hammer is 71. Actress Olivia Hussey is 68. Actor Clarke Peters is 67. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 62. Actor Sean Bean is 60. Boomer Esiason is 58. Actor Joel Murray is 57. Singer Maynard James Keenan is 55. Actress Lela Rochon is 55. Actor William Mapother is 54. Actress Leslie Bega is 52. Actor Henry Ian Cusick is 52. Actress Kimberly Elise is 52. Singer Liz Phair is 52. Director/producer Adam McKay is 51. Rapper-actor Redman is 49. Actress Jennifer Garner is 47. Country musician Craig Anderson is 46. Singer Victoria Adams Beckham is 45. Actress-singer Lindsay Korman is 41. Actor Tate Ellington is 40. Actor Nicholas D’Agosto is 39. Actor Charlie Hofheimer is 38. Actress Rooney Mara is 34. Actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is 32. Actor Paulie Litt is 24. Actress Dee Dee Davis is 23.
