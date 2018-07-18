Today’s Birthday (07/18/18). Dance with someone who makes your heart skip a beat this year. A group challenge shifts your view. Make future plans. Hit your personal mark this summer before family fortunes shift, compelling a boost in personal income. Winter romance inspires your partnership. Discover fresh passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with a partner. Support each other through tricky waters. Discover a structural problem. Avoid arguments. Get expert advice. Listen to another view.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Something you try doesn’t work. Avoid assumptions. Reduce force, and use gentle pressure. Guard your health. Wait for better conditions. Patiently oil the machinery.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Postpone chores and relax. Things may not go as expected, especially with romance and family. Stay flexible. Prioritize practical basics. Make a beautiful mess.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic chaos swirls. Authorize improvements and repairs. It may get worse before it gets better. Choose for long-lasting quality within your budget. Apply elbow grease.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Communications may not go as planned. Stick to basics. Keep your word. Integrity provides workability. Clean messes as they occur. Persistence and determination fulfill an intention.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial breakdowns or obstacles take focus. Adapt plans to ongoing changes. Keep bringing home the bacon. Maintain patience and a sense of humor.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Carve out time for yourself. Polish your personal presentation. Try a new style or look. Clean and repair closets and clothing. Recharge your batteries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 5 — Maintain a mystery. Cloak yourself in privacy. Consider recent changes, and make new plans. Neither lend nor borrow. You’re especially sensitive and intuitive.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You can work things out between friends. Get help cleaning a mess. Keep your cool with a breakdown. Listen to all considerations, and generate solutions together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Follow instructions carefully at work. Keep equipment in repair. Structural problems could interrupt things. Keep your temper, and handle basic priorities. Take charge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Academic studies, education and travels may not go as imagined. It could get chaotic or awkward. Navigate a disagreement or misunderstanding. Proceed with caution.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Resolve a challenge with shared finances. Investigate best strategies. Prepare your report to make sense of the numbers. Get advice from a trusted elder.
Celebrity birthdays: Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 89. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 83. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 80. Musician Brian Auger is 79. Singer Dion DiMucci is 79. Actor James Brolin is 78. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 78. Singer Martha Reeves is 77. Pop-rock musician Wally Bryson (The Raspberries) is 69. Business mogul Richard Branson is 68. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 64. Actress Audrey Landers is 62. World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 61. Actress Elizabeth McGovern is 57. Rock musician John Hermann (Widespread Panic) is 56.
Thought for Today: “While we read history we make history.” — George William Curtis, American author-editor (1824-1892)
