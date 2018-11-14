Today’s Birthday (11/14/18). Reach new personal heights this year. A dream comes true with focused dedication. A surprising collaboration develops. Blossoming creative projects this winter lead to a shift in professional direction. Summer wanderings reveal treasure before your artistic expression takes a new direction. Communication is your golden key.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Celebrate a team victory together. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Collaboration blossoms through communication. Raise your game to new levels.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities show up. Expand your territory, and increase your profits. Increase efficiency and learn by doing. You can solve a puzzle. Look for clues.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Explorations yield better-than-expected results. Traffic and transportation flow with greater ease. Your message extends. Keep it frugal and simple. Consider new possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for common gain. Bring value to shared accounts. Be careful and thorough to advance. Stay in close communication, and strengthen your position together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s a lot more fun to work with a partner. Share advice and support. Discover a treasure together. Romance grows with shared experience and friendship.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dive into a big job. Physical exercise energizes your work. You have what you need. Great results come through steady practice mixed with good luck.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax, and enjoy people you love. Stop and smell the roses. Explore streets you seldom visit. Investigate a passion. Discover synchronicity and good fortune.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Family conversations yield mutually beneficial solutions. Share what you’re up to, and support your kin. Keep each other headed in a positive direction.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Keep digging for the answer you’ve been seeking. Practice your creative skills. Get the word out for something close to your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities abound. Keep providing excellent value and service. Optimism builds with each completion. Invest in home, family and real estate. Feed your savings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re in the groove, and your game is on. Set and keep high standards. You’re attracting attention. A personal project is flowering. Let your light shine.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Carve out a peaceful refuge from overstimulation. Privacy can invite productive meditation, planning and invention. Expand in the direction of least resistance.
Birthdays: Actress Kathleen Hughes is 90. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 85. Jazz musician Ellis Marsalis is 84. Composer Wendy Carlos is 79. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 71. Britain’s Prince Charles is 70. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 69. Singer Stephen Bishop is 67. Blues musician Anson Funderburgh is 64. Pianist Yanni is 64. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 64. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 62. Actress Laura San Giacomo (JEE’-ah-koh-moh) is 57. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 57. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 54. Actor Patrick Warburton is 54. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 54. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 54. Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 53. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 52. Rock musician Brian Yale is 50. Rock singer Butch Walker is 49. Actor Josh Duhamel (du-MEHL’) is 46. Rock musician Travis Barker is 43. Contemporary Christian musician Robby Shaffer is 43. Actor Brian Dietzen is 41. Rapper Shyheim is 41. Rock musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 39. Actress Olga Kurylenko is 39. Actress-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 37. Actor Russell Tovey is 37. Actor Cory Michael Smith is 32. Actor Graham Patrick Martin is 27.
Thought for Today: “Adventure is not outside man; it is within.” — George Eliot, English author (1819-1880).
