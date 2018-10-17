Today’s Birthday (10/17/18). Money comes easily this year. Invest time and energy into domestic renovation and repair. Shared accounts receive an unplanned bonus. Family fun this winter comes before a group challenge. Summer lights up your career before household changes present new possibilities. Pull together for love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — All may not go as expected on your team. Travel is better tomorrow. Harmony requires patience. Don’t show unfinished work. Pull together for common gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities have your attention, although distractions abound. Uninvited guests or unplanned circumstances could disrupt. Tell the truth, and stand your ground. Take charge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your exploration could take a different direction. Unscheduled deviations could cause delay or disruption. Gentle pressure works better than force. Look for hidden beauty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pay bills, and handle financial obligations. Keep a cushion for the unexpected. Confirm intuition with hard data. Avoid jealousies or arguments. Stay in communication.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner to navigate unexpected changes. You don’t have the full picture; wait for developments. Share your views, and support each other.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Put love into the details. Invest your work with passion. Steady practice grows your strengthen and skills. Let criticism roll off your back. Keep showing up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax, and enjoy the company. Distractions abound; avoid travel or expense. Go for substance over symbolism. Fun doesn’t need to be expensive. Picnic with someone sweet.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family. Make repairs or improvements to manage an unexpected change. Consider long-term plans. Tend your garden with love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — The answer you seek is nearby. Practice your creative skills. Listen to other perspectives. Anticipate changes. Make a mess, and clean later.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Extra cash is available now. Surprises could erupt. Make backup plans in case of bad weather. Wait for better conditions to make a big purchase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — It’s not a good time to gamble, especially with personal matters. Don’t worry about money or spend much, either. Hold your temper, and maintain your advantage.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Hide away in peaceful privacy to get productive. Consider how to adapt to recent changes. Look at a puzzle from a different angle.
Birthdays: Actress Marsha Hunt is 101. Actress Julie Adams is 92. Country singer Earl Thomas Conley is 77. Singer Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) is 76. Singer Gary Puckett is 76. Actor Michael McKean is 71. Actor George Wendt is 70. Actor-singer Bill Hudson is 69. Astronaut Mae Jemison is 62. Country singer Alan Jackson is 60. Movie critic Richard Roeper is 59. Movie director Rob Marshall is 58. Actor Grant Shaud is 58. Animator Mike Judge is 56. Rock singer-musician Fred LeBlanc (Cowboy Mouth) is 55. Actor-comedian Norm Macdonald is 55. Singer Rene’ Dif is 51. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 50. Actor Wood Harris is 49. Singer Wyclef Jean (zhahn) is 49. World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els is 49. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick (‘N Sync) is 47. Rapper Eminem is 46. Actress Sharon Leal is 46. Actor Matthew Macfadyen is 44.
Rock musician Sergio Andrade is 41. Actress Felicity Jones is 35. Actor Chris Lowell is 34. Actor Dee Jay Daniels is 30.
Thought for Today: “The thinking of a genius does not proceed logically. It leaps with great ellipses. It pulls knowledge from God knows where.” — Dorothy Thompson, American journalist (1894-1961).
