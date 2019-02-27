Looking for a better way to manage life with a chronic condition? Join Mayo Clinic Health System and the Aging and Disability Resource Center for a “Living Well with Chronic Conditions” workshop on Tuesdays, April 2 to May 7, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Room, Mayo Clinic Health System, 1501 Thompson St., Bloomer.
“Symptoms and treatment for chronic conditions can take time out of your daily routine,” said Joanne Walker, Community Wellness and Engagement. “Learning how to manage the condition will help you continue the activities you love.”
This free multiweek workshop is for adults who have, or live with someone who has, a chronic condition, such as diabetes, heart disease, arthritis or another long-term health problem. Learn about managing the condition to maintain an active and fulfilling life.
Go to the Classes & Events page, or call 1-866-375-7464 (toll-free) to register by March 29. The workshop requires a minimum of eight participants to be held. Visit your local aging and disability resource center’s website for additional offerings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.