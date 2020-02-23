Local Agate

Local Bowling
Tuesday Tavern
Feb. 18 at Falls Bowl
High Men's Series: Chuck Hall 778, Todd Monson 709, Patrick Davis-Nitz 690. High Men's Game: Chuck Hall 289, Todd Monson 260, Joe Minke 257. High Women's Game: Marcie Zachau 216, Lisa Davidson 205. High Team Series: Shady Pine 3,457. High Team Game: Overhead Door 1,217.
Wednesday Night Hustlers
Feb. 19 at Ojibwa
High Series: Cindy Atkinson 488, Cheryl Fehr 47, Bettyann McIlquham 475. High Game: Bettyann McIlquham 209, Cindy Atkinson 173, Cheryl Fehr 172. High Team Series: Roto Rooter 1,353. High Team Game: Roto Rooter 523.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|41
|15
|.732
|—
|Boston
|39
|16
|.709
|1½
|Philadelphia
|35
|22
|.614
|6½
|Brooklyn
|26
|29
|.473
|14½
|New York
|17
|39
|.304
|24
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Orlando
|24
|32
|.429
|12
|Washington
|20
|34
|.370
|15
|Charlotte
|19
|37
|.339
|17
|Atlanta
|17
|41
|.293
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|8
|.857
|—
|Indiana
|33
|23
|.589
|15
|Chicago
|19
|38
|.333
|29½
|Detroit
|19
|39
|.328
|30
|Cleveland
|15
|41
|.268
|33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Dallas
|34
|23
|.596
|2½
|Memphis
|28
|28
|.500
|8
|San Antonio
|24
|31
|.436
|11½
|New Orleans
|24
|32
|.429
|12
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|38
|18
|.679
|—
|Utah
|36
|20
|.643
|2
|Oklahoma City
|34
|22
|.607
|4
|Portland
|25
|32
|.439
|13½
|Minnesota
|16
|38
|.296
|21
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|42
|12
|.778
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|19
|.661
|6
|Sacramento
|23
|33
|.411
|20
|Phoenix
|23
|34
|.404
|20½
|Golden State
|12
|44
|.214
|31
Sunday's Games
Boston at L.A. Lakers, late
Indiana at Toronto, late
Minnesota at Denver, late
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, late
Washington at Chicago, late
New Orleans at Golden State, late
Detroit at Portland, late
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON REDSOX — Claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waviers from Seattle.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Rymer Liriano on a minor league contract.