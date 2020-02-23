Local Agate
Local Agate

Local Bowling

Tuesday Tavern

Feb. 18 at Falls Bowl

High Men's Series: Chuck Hall 778, Todd Monson 709, Patrick Davis-Nitz 690. High Men's Game: Chuck Hall 289, Todd Monson 260, Joe Minke 257. High Women's Game: Marcie Zachau 216, Lisa Davidson 205. High Team Series: Shady Pine 3,457. High Team Game: Overhead Door 1,217.

Wednesday Night Hustlers

Feb. 19 at Ojibwa

High Series: Cindy Atkinson 488, Cheryl Fehr 47, Bettyann McIlquham 475. High Game: Bettyann McIlquham 209, Cindy Atkinson 173, Cheryl Fehr 172. High Team Series: Roto Rooter 1,353. High Team Game: Roto Rooter 523.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto4115.732
Boston3916.709
Philadelphia3522.614
Brooklyn2629.47314½
New York1739.30424

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3620.643
Orlando2432.42912
Washington2034.37015
Charlotte1937.33917
Atlanta1741.29320

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee488.857
Indiana3323.58915
Chicago1938.33329½
Detroit1939.32830
Cleveland1541.26833

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3620.643
Dallas3423.596
Memphis2828.5008
San Antonio2431.43611½
New Orleans2432.42912

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3818.679
Utah3620.6432
Oklahoma City3422.6074
Portland2532.43913½
Minnesota1638.29621

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers4212.778
L.A. Clippers3719.6616
Sacramento2333.41120
Phoenix2334.40420½
Golden State1244.21431

Sunday's Games

Boston at L.A. Lakers, late

Indiana at Toronto, late

Minnesota at Denver, late

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, late

Washington at Chicago, late

New Orleans at Golden State, late

Detroit at Portland, late

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON REDSOX — Claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waviers from Seattle.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Rymer Liriano on a minor league contract.

